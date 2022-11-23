LEXINGTON — The Southwest Conference released their 2022 All-Conference teams and six area athletes made the list.

From Gothenburg, juniors Clara Evert and Ashlyn Richeson and senior Emily Cornwell made the First team All-Conference. Evert is a five foot seven outside hitter that played 101 sets, had 399 kills, 17 blocks, 387 digs and 43 aces. Richeson is a five foot four setter that played 101 sets this season with 8.6 assists per set, 868 assists, one ace, 211 digs and 45 kills. Cornwell is a five foot three libero played 101 sets, had 87 assists, 48 aces, 538 digs and three kills.

Swede sophomore Taryn O’Hare made second team All-Conference as a right side hitter. O’Hare is five foot eight hitter with 184 kills, 111 assists, 118 digs, 63 aces and 76 blocks.

Swede Kynlee Strauser was named Honorable Mention. Strauser is a five foot six senior outside hitter that played 101 sets, had 178 kills, 25 blocks, 337 digs and 42 aces.

From Cozad, Haymaker Blair Brennan was named Honorable Mention. Brennan is a libero that had 281 digs, 319 serve receives, 26 aces and 10 kills.

The Conference named Gothenburg Swede Head Coach Bryson Mahlberg as Coach of the Year for 2022.