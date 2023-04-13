LEXINGTON — As planting season arrives, drought conditions remain firmly entrenched across Nebraska and the wider High Plains.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Nebraska experienced its 11th driest period on record for the 12 month period between April 2022 and March 2023. To the south, Kansas experienced its 17th driest period during the same time.

While Nebraska has suffered from the ongoing drought conditions, Kansas has the worst drought conditions in the country. Per the latest Drought Monitor update, 43 percent of Kansas, mostly in the southwest area is under exceptional drought conditions, the highest intensity level on the scale.

“On this week’s map, deterioration occurred in the southern extent of the region in Kansas where both short and long-term precipitation deficits exist, ranging from 4 to 16 inches during the past 12-month period,” the U.S. Drought Monitor stated.

“Other drought-related indicators, such as surface and root zone soil moisture, are showing very low moisture levels, ranging from the 2nd to the 20th percentile, across Kansas as well as much of Nebraska,” according to NASA Short-term Prediction Research and Transition Center.

Farther north, in the Dakotas, deep snowpack conditions were observed this month as well as recent rapid melting which has boosted soil moisture levels significantly.

Showing the difference a couple hundred miles makes, North Dakota logged its 32nd wettest March on record while Nebraska observed its 28th driest, and Kansas its 14th driest.

“Below normal March temperatures across Nebraska were influenced by a strong upper air trough pattern that kept Arctic/Polar air trapped across the northern United States and resulted in a primary storm track that remained south of the state most of the month,” per the Nebraska State Climate Office.

“Although precipitation was reported somewhere in the state on 14 of the 31 days in March, the vast majority of these events produced daily precipitation totals under 0.20 inches. Therefore, exceptional drought (D4) continued for parts of east central and northeast Nebraska, north of the Platte River,” per the Nebraska State Climate Office.

Extreme drought (D3) conditions continue along the Platte River from Wyoming to North Platte, most of southwest Nebraska and a small area within the eastern Sandhill region. Severe drought (D2) covers most of central and eastern Nebraska, while abnormally dry (DO) to moderate drought (D1) conditions prevail across southeast and south central Nebraska,” the Nebraska State Climate Office noted.

Ag Impacts

“Although precipitation events during February were less numerous than December and January, sufficient precipitation fell across the southeastern one half of the state during the month to slightly improve statewide top and subsoil moisture estimates. Nebraska Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) indicates that as of March 27, topsoil moisture was estimated to be 16% very short, 33% short, 46% adequate and 5% surplus,” per the Nebraska State Climate Office.

Compared to the last estimate of topsoil moisture conditions on Feb. 27, there was a three percentage point deterioration in the very short category, a two percentage point improvement in the short and adequate categories, along with a three percentage point reduction in the surplus category.

Subsoil moisture estimates showed little change between conditions at the end of February and March according to NASS. Subsoil moisture estimates on March 27 stood at 32% very short, 40% short, 27% adequate and 1% surplus.

Compared to conditions on Feb. 27, the very short category deteriorated 2 percentage points, the short category improved 3 percentage points, the adequate category improved 1 percentage points and the surplus category was unchanged.

Nebraska’s winter wheat crop continues to exhibit drought stress, especially across parts of south central, southwest and the southern one half of the Panhandle region. As of March 27, NASS rates the winter wheat crop as 11% very poor, 32% poor, 35% fair, 19% good and 3% excellent.

Comparing current condition estimates to a month ago there was no change in the very poor category, a 3 percentage point decline in the poor category, a 6 percentage point decline in the fair category, a 1 percentage point improvement in the good category and a 2 percentage point improvement in the excellent category.

Winter wheat began to break dormancy during the second half of March and will require timely moisture events to minimize further crop deterioration during April.