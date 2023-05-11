COZAD — On Wednesday, May 10, Cozad Haymaker Mallory Applegate signed her letter of intent to attend Kansas State University to continue her education and join their rowing team.
As a Haymaker, Applegate excelled in cross country and track and field.
In college, she plans to major in Secondary Math Education.
Congratulations and good luck in your future!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jessica Kennedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today