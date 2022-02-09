Amherst girls avenge earlier loss to S-E-M to win Fort Kearney Conference championship

MINDEN — Two years ago, the Fort Kearny Conference championship seemed far out of reach of the Amherst girls, who won only one game that year.

On Saturday night in Minden, the Broncos put their fingerprints all over the FKC crown after beating S-E-M 43-26 in the FKC Tournament championship game.

Employing an active 2-3 zone, forcing 18 turnovers and getting 18 points from sophomore Hannah Herrick, Amherst was in charge from the beginning, avenging a 66-51 loss to the Mustangs on Jan. 27.

“When we played them first, we learned a lot from it,” second-year coach Brandon Rohr said. “They came out in that 1-3-1 with a deny defender on Hannah. On film, we saw that we could really get people from the corners going to the rim ... and we got some really good looks early where we were driving or catching high-post touches and we got cutters going to the rim and got the ball behind them a little bit.”

Then, on defense, the Broncos concentrated on slowing down S-E-M’s Mikah O’Neill and Faith Hernandez. Hernandez had nine points on three 3-pointers and O’Neill was held to seven points.