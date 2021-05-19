Additional reporting duties for grant fund will create a “difficult” situation for county’s victim witness position

LEXINGTON — There will now be additional reporting duties for those utilizing Victims of Crimes Act grant funds and this will put an increased strain on Dawson County’s victim witness position.
Julie Gilg, victim witness for the county had appeared before the Dawson County commissioners in early December 2020, asking to not reapply for a VOCA grant funding and for the county to absorb the costs.
Gilg had also spoken to the commissioners during a meeting in May 2019 about this possibility. She noted that she has to do a large deal of statistics and bookkeeping to satisfy the requirements of the grant funding.
To keep receiving the funding, there are reports Gilg has to send in which take up a good deal of time, some of it includes statistics for the state and federal government. The time spent on the grant reporting is time taken away from the actual purpose of the office, victim witness.
As of early December 2020, Gilg said she has provided service to 1,176 individuals, 407 of which were brand new.
The victim witness position was created in Dawson County in 1994 and until now, has benefited from the grant funding. However, Gilg said, over the years there have been multiple changes to the requirements, which have become burdensome. They have become, “highly demanding,” she told the commissioners in December 2020.
Elizabeth Waterman, Dawson County Attorney at the December meeting, said the requirements for the grant can be, “overwhelming.” She added Gilg still has to fit all this work into a 40-hour work week, which is nearly, “undoable.”
The commissioners had initially approved using county funds in early December 2020, but had reversed course and asked Gilg to reapply for the VOCA grant in January 2021.
Gilg and Waterman appeared at the Friday, May 14 meeting with an update for the commissioners about the grant.
Gilg said she had been approved for the amount she requested, $52,000, but noted there were contingencies in place before the grant funds are fully approved.
She told the commissioners everyone who receives VOCA grant funds will be required to complete more monthly reporting on July 1. Gilg said the reporting at the moment is already, “really difficult,” and the reporting, “Takes more and more time.”
Waterman said Gilg has done a great job so far of keeping up with both the reporting and the actual work of the victim witness position, but said she doesn’t know how much longer she can continue, “being put through the ringer.”
Kühn commented said the reporting requirements are, “horrendous.”
Another issue is created by the need for sex offender verification, to prove people in victim witness positions are fit to be around children. Gilg said she doesn’t disagree with this measure, but notes there are problems in meeting the requirements to be verified.
Dawson County Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn said the Dawson County’s Sheriff’s office can do the necessary fingerprinting but cannot run a background check. While the Nebraska State Patrol can run the background check, they stated there needs to be a law enforcement reason for doing so.
Gilg told the commissioners, if they do receive the funds for another cycle, to considered hiring a part time person to help with the reporting. However, there are logistical issues regarding office space and confidentiality issues that would create problems by adding a new person.
Gilg said there are still two open homicide cases in Dawson County and noted these are sensitive and time consuming cases. She said you cannot just throw a brochure at the people involved and tell them not to worry. “It takes a lot of time,” Gilg said, adding most cases don’t settle for over six months and sometimes it’s even longer.
It was noted Buffalo County did away with their VOCA grant funding and the position is now budgeted by the City of Kearney. Gilg said the staff found the requirements so burdensome they decided to ditch the funding.
Lincoln County still uses VOCA funding, but have a full time and part time staff to handle the requirements.
When asked by the commissioners to estimate how much time the reporting takes, Gilg said at least an hour each day, around half a day at the end of the month and even longer at the end of the quarter. She said she had no idea how much time will be taken up by the added layer of reporting.
No action was taken, but Gilg and Waterman were thanked for their update.
During the comments period, Brian Cox, Engagement Zone Coordinator with the Nebraska Extension, appeared to provide his own update and to meet the commissioners.
He noted the Extension has changed from districts across the state, to 11 zones and Cox works in Zone Three, which includes Kearney to Ogallala and Custer County. He said he helps with staff development, engaging local boards and research based education for the public. However, they are not replacing local Extension educators.
On that note, Cox noted Bruce Treffer is retiring after 40 years as the Dawson County Extension Educator at the end of May and said, “This will leave big shoes to fill.”
Cox said the process will begin to fill the position and noted this could take anywhere from three to six months. He said this is a University of Nebraska position and President Ted Carter approves all hires.
He said the educator’s position requires a Master’s degree and Extension and university will work with local stakeholders to make sure the person with the best skill set is hired.
While the hiring process is ongoing, Treffer’s duties will be taken over by the other members of the Dawson County Extension Office, Cox said.
During the regular meeting, Dawson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Greg Gilg appeared in place of Sheriff Ken Moody to give the monthly crime report. Gilg said new clothing dryers were purchased to replace the old ones than were 30 years old.
Lt. Shane Tilson said the federal inmates they house are staying longer due to COVID-19 and they are holding federal court in the jail more frequently.
Weed Superintendent Marty Craig appeared with a renewal of the inter-local agreement with Gosper County for weed control duties. Craig said this arrangement between the two counties is nearly a decade old and continues to work well for both.
He said there were no major chances to the agreement and the Gosper County Commissioners had already approved it. The Dawson County commissioners followed suit.
Nic Van Cura has officially taken over the Dawson County Assessor’s position after the retirement of John Moore at the end of April. Van Cura was appointed to the position to finish Moore’s remaining term.
Van Cura appeared for a purchase card agreement and his authorization to use it, the commissioners approved.
United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services member Daniel Penner appeared with a contract renewal with the county. He also presented a report of their trapping work from July 1, 2020 to May 1, 2021. Penner noted wood chucks are moving further west and can be a nuisance, along with badgers, if they start digging. The commissioners approved the contract.
Dawson County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky appeared with a motion to surplus a USB fingerprint reader and 11 TA200 time clocks. She said at the moment these items are just sitting in storage, after being purchased by the county, but have not been used.
Zlatkovsky said Dakota County is interested in purchasing the listed items for fair market value, the commissioners approved the motion.
There also was an special designated liquor license from OK Bottle, Inc. for July 3-5, 2021 at the Gothenburg Roping Club Arena, which the commissioners approved.