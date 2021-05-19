Additional reporting duties for grant fund will create a “difficult” situation for county’s victim witness position

Dawson County Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn said the Dawson County’s Sheriff’s office can do the necessary fingerprinting but cannot run a background check. While the Nebraska State Patrol can run the background check, they stated there needs to be a law enforcement reason for doing so.

Gilg told the commissioners, if they do receive the funds for another cycle, to considered hiring a part time person to help with the reporting. However, there are logistical issues regarding office space and confidentiality issues that would create problems by adding a new person.

Gilg said there are still two open homicide cases in Dawson County and noted these are sensitive and time consuming cases. She said you cannot just throw a brochure at the people involved and tell them not to worry. “It takes a lot of time,” Gilg said, adding most cases don’t settle for over six months and sometimes it’s even longer.

It was noted Buffalo County did away with their VOCA grant funding and the position is now budgeted by the City of Kearney. Gilg said the staff found the requirements so burdensome they decided to ditch the funding.

Lincoln County still uses VOCA funding, but have a full time and part time staff to handle the requirements.