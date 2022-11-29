Abigail Owens named as Elk’s Student of the Month

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School senior has been named as the Elk’s Student of the Month.

Abigail Owens is the daughter of Toby and Amy Owens and has attended Lexington schools starting with Bryan Elementary, Lexington Middle School and now LHS.

Owens has a cumulative GPA of 4.5 and is ranked 11 out of her class of 229 students.

Her past educational activities and honors have included National Honors Society, Academic-All Conference, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Scholastic award winner, Central Community College Dean’s list, LHS All A’s Honor Roll, dual credit honors classes and she is bi-lingual through the LPS dual language program.

Owens’ extracurricular activities have included girls golf, color guard, tennis, Circle of Friends peer mentoring group, dance team, NHS president, concert band, basketball and prom committee.

Her community and volunteer activities include the First Presbyterian Church, interpreter for the Mobile Food Pantry, YMCA youth activities, Lexington Community Foundation and NHS.

Awards and honors Owens has earned include NHS junior class representative, Nebraska Department of Ed. Global Language Learner award, Honor roll every semester, 4-H Nebraska delegate to National 4-H Congress and Conference, Omaha World-Herald-Aksarben Good Neighbor Award, 4-H Public Speaking Champion, 4-H FilmFest Champion, 4-H PSA Champion, 4-H Youth Leadership camp attendee, 4-H outstanding junior leader and 4-H Member of the Year for 2020.

In a letter of recommendation, LHS English Teacher Jessica Gruntorad wrote, “Abbie is a fantastic student and her leadership and self-discipline shine in the classroom. In addition, I have been able to watch her participate in a number of different activities at Lexington High School, as well as our community. Abbie is definitely a stand out in all of these environments.”

“She is extremely mature and well-spoken which are illustrated in her communication. It doesn’t matter where I see her, whether it is school, a sports event or in the community, she is sure to wave, smile and approach me to visit. She is always polite and sincere. She communicates at a high level with adults and I believe this will really benefit her in the future,” Gruntorad wrote.

“Abbie is a young woman with so many admirable traits. She not only is a participant but has become a leader in so many special ways. This is something that sets her apart from her peers and a quality that I admire greatly in her,” concluded Gruntorad.