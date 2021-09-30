313 new COVID-19 cases reported, risk dial is unchanged from last week, remains in pandemic level

LEXINGTON — There were 313 new COVID-19 cases reported in the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s district between Sept. 22-28. The weekly risk dial is unchanged from last week and remains in the ‘pandemic’ level.
Smaller outbreaks in Dawson and Buffalo counties seem to be driving the newly detected cases in the district. Phelps County in particular has seen an outbreak of cases in the past two weeks, especially among those under 30 years old, according to Two Rivers.
Per the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 521 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the past 14 days in Dawson County and 248 cases per 100,000 in Gosper County in the same time period.
Since mid-August, around 3,000 tests have been conducted in the Two Rivers district per week, on average around 10 percent of those tests returned positive.
Weekly COVID-19 case counts in Holdrege are 3.5 times higher than recorded a month prior, 27 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the City of Holdrege were reported in September. Two Rivers stated last week case counts in Lexington were four times higher than in August.
There are 30 adult and 1 pediatric COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the district. Additionally, four adult and one pediatric patient are under investigation for COVID-19 hospitalization.
Around 28 percent of staffed hospital beds are currently available, while staffed ICU beds in the district have dropped to 28, a one-third drop from the average available number in 2020.
Hospitals report continuing pressure on inpatient services, across the district there are five COVID-19 patients currently on ventilator support and 10 admitted to the ICU.
As of Sept. 28, 45 percent of the district’s total population and 56 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.
To date, 55.1 percent and 49.5 percent of Dawson and Gosper counties’ adult populations have been fully vaccinated, respectively.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.
There have been 137 cumulative deaths in the district as of Sept. 15, 2021, according to Two Rivers.
“For these reasons, the risk dial is unchanged from last week and remains in the ‘pandemic’ zone. The dial level reflects the weekly incidence and positivity rates, dramatically constrained medical/surgical bed availability and ICU utilization rates, insufficient testing and contact tracing among high rates of COVID hospitalizations in the district,” Two Rivers stated.
As of Sept. 29, there are currently 422 active COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state of Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Per the DHHS weekly update on Sept. 29, 4,225 variants of concern were identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 271 from prior week.
Of Nebraska’s total population, 66.8 percent have been fully vaccinated and 5.25 percent partially vaccinated, according to DHHS.
There have been 2,427 COVID-19 related deaths in Nebraska.
On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the state would extend its directed health measures to address hospital staffing shortages. The initial measures were set to expire on Sept. 30, but have now been extended to Oct. 31, unless renewed again.
“The DHM suspends inpatient Class D and Class E elective surgeries for all Acute Care, Critical Care, and Children’s Hospitals in Nebraska. These are elective surgeries that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome,” according to the Governor’s press release.
“Reports of new cases have been falling steadily in recent weeks as much of the country moves past a summer surge. That progress has been especially pronounced in Southern states that saw the highest infection rates,” according to the New York Times, “There are about 20,000 fewer coronavirus patients hospitalized nationwide as there were at the start of September.”