313 new COVID-19 cases reported, risk dial is unchanged from last week, remains in pandemic level

LEXINGTON — There were 313 new COVID-19 cases reported in the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s district between Sept. 22-28. The weekly risk dial is unchanged from last week and remains in the ‘pandemic’ level.

Smaller outbreaks in Dawson and Buffalo counties seem to be driving the newly detected cases in the district. Phelps County in particular has seen an outbreak of cases in the past two weeks, especially among those under 30 years old, according to Two Rivers.

Per the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 521 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the past 14 days in Dawson County and 248 cases per 100,000 in Gosper County in the same time period.

Since mid-August, around 3,000 tests have been conducted in the Two Rivers district per week, on average around 10 percent of those tests returned positive.

Weekly COVID-19 case counts in Holdrege are 3.5 times higher than recorded a month prior, 27 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the City of Holdrege were reported in September. Two Rivers stated last week case counts in Lexington were four times higher than in August.