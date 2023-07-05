SUMNER — The Sumner annual Fourth of July parade helped to kick off community events on Tuesday.
The 2023 parade theme was, “Living My Best Life.”
The grand marshal for the parade was Kenneth and Sandra Burr, the youngest citizen was David Castaneda, Son of Hailey Beer and Brandon Castanea
Participants included: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School cheerleaders and band, the Tri-County, Shriners, Dittmar Fencing, Grace Lutheran Church, NEST Real Estate, the S-E-M Class of 1973, Dawson Public Power District, Moonlight Custom Screenprint and Embroidery, Sumner Volunteer Fire Department, Lovitt Repair, Sumner Saddle Club, the Pickering family, Orthman Community YMCA, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Dawson County Fair, LRHC, Anthony Farms, as well as a number of classic cars and antique farm equipment.
There were a number of awards presented including:
Business
- 1st The Mane Place & Cuts on the Creek
- 2nd Johnson's Lake Flying Service - Lance Werth
Antique Auto
- 1st 1956 Nomade Bel-Air Tom & Regina McCann
- 2nd 1955 Chevy Pickup driven Ginny Klingelhoffer
Classic Auto
- 1st 1983 Chevy Stepside pickup driven by Tyce Thayer Meier
- 2nd 2023 Ford Tremor Anderson Ford Grand Island
Horse & Rider - Team & Wagon
- 1st Gordon and Kaitelyn Gulbrandson - Horse & Yoder-Miller Covered Wagon
- 2nd Micky the Dancing Horse ridden by LaFona Wempen
Youth
- 1st Thumbs Up 4H -Living My best life by making the best better!
- 2nd Sumner Pigtail softball team - Twin Valley League Champions
Club
- 1st Sumner Saddle Club - Living Our Best Life at the Chicken Ranch
- 2nd Sumner Eddyville Miller Marching Band & Cheerleaders
Antique Tractor
- 1st 1970 Minneapolis Moline Jet Star 3 Super driven by Lowell Eloe
- 2nd 1942 International Farmall Model H & 1961 International Model 460 owned by Lonny & Charlotte Schnacker
Special
- 1st Thelma and Louise - Living Their Best Lives! Patsy Rader and Barb Hemenway
- 2nd John and Charles Martin from Pleasanton riding High Wheel bicycles