SUMNER — The Sumner annual Fourth of July parade helped to kick off community events on Tuesday.

The 2023 parade theme was, “Living My Best Life.”

The grand marshal for the parade was Kenneth and Sandra Burr, the youngest citizen was David Castaneda, Son of Hailey Beer and Brandon Castanea

Participants included: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School cheerleaders and band, the Tri-County, Shriners, Dittmar Fencing, Grace Lutheran Church, NEST Real Estate, the S-E-M Class of 1973, Dawson Public Power District, Moonlight Custom Screenprint and Embroidery, Sumner Volunteer Fire Department, Lovitt Repair, Sumner Saddle Club, the Pickering family, Orthman Community YMCA, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Dawson County Fair, LRHC, Anthony Farms, as well as a number of classic cars and antique farm equipment.

There were a number of awards presented including:

Business

1st The Mane Place & Cuts on the Creek

2nd Johnson's Lake Flying Service - Lance Werth

Antique Auto

1st 1956 Nomade Bel-Air Tom & Regina McCann

2nd 1955 Chevy Pickup driven Ginny Klingelhoffer

Classic Auto

1st 1983 Chevy Stepside pickup driven by Tyce Thayer Meier

2nd 2023 Ford Tremor Anderson Ford Grand Island

Horse & Rider - Team & Wagon

1st Gordon and Kaitelyn Gulbrandson - Horse & Yoder-Miller Covered Wagon

2nd Micky the Dancing Horse ridden by LaFona Wempen

Youth

1st Thumbs Up 4H -Living My best life by making the best better!

2nd Sumner Pigtail softball team - Twin Valley League Champions

Club

1st Sumner Saddle Club - Living Our Best Life at the Chicken Ranch

2nd Sumner Eddyville Miller Marching Band & Cheerleaders

Antique Tractor

1st 1970 Minneapolis Moline Jet Star 3 Super driven by Lowell Eloe

2nd 1942 International Farmall Model H & 1961 International Model 460 owned by Lonny & Charlotte Schnacker

Special

1st Thelma and Louise - Living Their Best Lives! Patsy Rader and Barb Hemenway

2nd John and Charles Martin from Pleasanton riding High Wheel bicycles