The 2023 Lenten Lunches are sponsored by the Lexington Ministerial Association. Lenten Lunches are hosted by churches in Lexington offering a lunch and devotional service provided by each individual congregation. There will be a free will offering taken during lunch.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 12:20 p.m.
Service: 12:20 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Feb. 23: Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 E. 7th St.
March 2: Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th St.
March 9: First United Methodist Church, 201 E. 8th St.
March 16: St. Ann's Catholic Church, Parish Center 1003 Taft St.
March 23: Calvary Assembly of God, 1304 N. Adams St.
March 30: First Presbyterian Church, 801 N. Lincoln St.