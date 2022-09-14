2022 Overton Eagles Homecoming

OVERTON — Overton Public Schools celebrated their homecoming last week, culminating in the crowning of the homecoming royalty during the Friday night football game against Medicine Valley.

Students had a chance to take part in different themed days throughout the week, including “Anything But a Backpack Day on Tuesday; “Movie Character Day,” on Wednesday; “Generation Day” on Thursday and “Spirit Day,” on Friday.

The week of festivities reached their peak on Friday when the 2022 Overton Homecoming Royalty were crowned.

The 2022 Queen was Peyton Eby, daughter of Dan and Michelle Eby, she is active in cross country, cheer, dance and student council.

The 2022 King was Max Manzon, son of Miguel and Blanca Manzo, he takes part in football, basketball, youth football and volunteers as a youth basketball coach.

The rest of the court included 2022 Princess Jordyn Jeffries, daughter of Clayton and Shannon Jeffries, she is active in softball, track and student council. The 2022 Prince was Connor Shively, son of Rich and Shelley Shively, he takes part in football, basketball and golf.

Rounding off the royalty was Duchess Ella Luther, daughter of Doug and Alicia Luther, she is active in volleyball, basketball, track and student council. The 2022 Duke was Dominic Kyle, son of Justin and Leigh Ann Kyle, he takes part in football and wrestling.

The students got to go to the homecoming dance celebrating after the Overton football team notched their first win of the season over the Medicine Valley Raiders, with a 47-14 score.