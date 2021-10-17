2021 Fire Prevention Week: Safety and prevention

LEXINGTON — Every 24 seconds a fire department in the United States responds to a fire somewhere in the country, according to the National Fire Protection Association, NFPA. As the winter months get closer, it becomes more imperative families and businesses practice fire prevention to prevent a disaster.

Here are some facts about fire related incidents from the NFPA, between 2013 and 2017 there were 19 fire deaths per year. People living in rural areas, those who smoke cigarettes, people with disabilities and households below the poverty line are at greater risk for fires.

The NFPA notes risk factors themselves do not cause fires, they do play a role showing who is at greater risk.

Across the United States, a fire within a structure occurs every 63 seconds and a home fire occurs every 87 seconds. Home fires themselves were responsible for 11,200 civilian injuries and 74 percent of all fire deaths occuring in the home.

Overall there was an estimated $25.6 billion in property damage as a result of fire in 2018, this is an increase from past years, this number includes the $12 billion loss in Northern California due to wildfires.