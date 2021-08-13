2021 Cozad Chamber of Commerce Farm Family of the Year

It was at the ripe old age of six that the patriarch of this year’s Farm Family decided he would start farming and it literally was a flying start. His first job was raking hay scatterings with a team of horses and a dump rake. “That same year I was sitting on the head of an overshot stacker when something spooked the horses. My cousin yelled for me to jump off, which I did but by then I was eight feet in the air. Had my cousin not told me to jump I’d have had a bungee cord without a ride!”
Ron Stear was born in his Aunt Rosey’s house near Cozad on May 13, 1932, to Lawrence and Francis Stear. The family traces its’ beginnings to 1918, the year his grandparents, Wilmer and Mary Stear bought the home place, where they lived the rest of their lives. They raised five children there, including Ron’s father, Lawrence, who was the youngest child.
In an interesting turn of events Ron recalls it was his parents who loaded his grandfather money to help keep the farm during the Depression. Eventually Stear’s father borrowed money from A.B. Shelton and took ownership of the property.
Stear attended school at District 16, seven miles east of Cozad, until third grade and then went to District 26 through eighth grade. He went to high school in Cozad, graduating with the Class of 1950. For two years following graduation he worked for John Deere.
He was drafted into the Army in the fall of 1952 and in 1943 he married Sally Lewis of Cozad. In November 1953 he and Sally drove a 1951 Ford all the way to Alaska where he was stationed.
During the ensuing years Ron and sally became the parents of three daughters, Jayne, Cathy and Debra. As they grew so did the Stear farming operation. Before he entered the Army, Ron bought 11 heifer calves and the vow herd eventually grew to 300 head and they backgrounded and finished the calves. He notes with a touch of irony that when he left the Army, he could have bought those original 11 calves bred for the same price.
From expansion in the 1970s he grew to 3,300 acres of grass. “But the debt caught up with me in the 1980s and I sold the cows and grass in 1988,” noting such are the ups and downs of the livestock interesting.
He started raising hogs with 10 cows and grew to finishing 1,000 hogs per year, but after 28 years in the swine business he stopped raising hogs around 1983.
The crop side of the operation, however, has grown and remained relatively stable, said Stear. “In 1948 my dad rented me 20 acres on the shares where I raised corn for an FFA project. It was watered with some of the early plastic siphon tubes and fertilized by placing burlap bags of fertilizer in the ditch. This was an improvement over digging lathe boxes into the ditch and moving them for each set. Previously we dug the ditch bank down for each row and built it back up for the next set.”
Stear notes that crop was a spoiler as the corn yielded 104 bushels per acre and was sold for $2.48 a bushel, a good price at the time. His father, Lawrence, was able to purchase a 1948 M Farmall with just his share, recalls Ron.
Setting those siphon tubes even led to his participation in several siphon tubes setting competitions that were popular in the 1950s and 1960s in the area.
His early farming accomplishments were responsible for his being named the 1962 Outstanding Young Farmer in Cozad as well.
Ron notes he started farming with all rented land and bought his first 80 acres from his Aunt Rosy on a contract. “Over time I was blessed to be able to purchase essentially everything I currently farm. All of the farms are now center pivot irrigated.”
Meanwhile, grandson Stephen Hanna was growing up with his parents, Cathy (Stear) and Dave Hanna at Imperial. He worked on his Grandpa Hanna’s farm near Wauneta with his uncle and Dad. “We generally raised cows and calves, which we backgrounded, and also raised irritated corn and dryland wheat.”
He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He married Erika Gutschenritter of North Platte in 2009 and they moved to Omaha for a few years where Stephan worked for a farm manufacturing company on conveying equipment. They are the parents of two children, Benjamin and Lucy.
In recent years he has taken over management and most of the labor for the Stear farm near Cozad. “Ron and my wife help me a lot throughout the year, which I greatly appreciate. I couldn’t do it without them.”
There are no animals or livestock in the operation, not even a dog.
Over the years Ron’s hobby has been restoring antique Farmall tractors and the collection is a testament to his mechanical restoration skills. Family and friends alike have enjoyed viewing the fruits of Ron’s labor of love in keeping these work horses of the past in running condition.
Today, Ron’s family includes Jayne and Doug Gayman of Newberry, S.C., Cathy and Dave Hanna of Imperial and Debra and Mike Neill from Cozad, along with nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Both Ron and Stephen and their family have been heavily involved in the Cozad community.
In 1998 Ron married Karen Chittenden and they are members of the Cozad Methodist Church where he served six years on the church board. Ron is a past president of the Dawson County Corn Growers, served 17 years on the Cozad Ditch Company board, 15 of those as president. He is along a long-time member of the Cozad Chamber of Commerce.
He served on the District 13 School Board, Dawson County Extension Board, along with serving as president of the Corn Club and Spare Rib Club in his “younger” years.
As president of the Cozad Ditch Company, he joined efforts in protecting Nebraska water rights when Nebraska Water Users (NWU) incorporated in 1990 to fight federal mandatory water releases from Lake McConaughy. Those releases mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission essentially sent all the ditch company water that year down the river for endangered species. He served on the NWU board, as well.
Stephen has followed in his great grandfather’s footsteps and now serves on the Cozad Ditch Board. He is also on the Cozad Airport Authority and Cozad Planning Commission.
Erika Hanna helps with the non-profit L2 for Kids and the family are members of the Methodist Church.
Over the years Ron points to several highs and lows that seem to go together with farming. “The lows had to be in the 1980s due to financial stress. There were several highs, including the purchase of a 2,700-acre ranch southwest of Maywood, one section of which I developed irrigation. Another was when I was co-owner of Meridian Hog, a farrowing operation south of Cozad.
“The commodity boom of the 2012 drought year paid off a big chuck of debt and that was another high point,” he added.
Stephen looks to the future with typical farming optimism. “I enjoy the regular challenges and the seasonality of farming. A lot of the work may be monotonous, but you know there will be a new set of tasks and challenges next week or next month. It is very satisfying to prepare, plant, take care of and harvest a crop.”
When asked if he had any advice to share with Stephen and other young farmers and ranchers, Ron quipped, “Things are moving too fast to give advice to a young guy.”
Yet, he notes, “The future has always been uncertain in ag. I don’t think that will change. By the grace of God, a good wife, good kids, good neighbors, good land and a good life, I have had a very blessed life! Thank you so much!”