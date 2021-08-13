2021 Cozad Chamber of Commerce Farm Family of the Year

It was at the ripe old age of six that the patriarch of this year’s Farm Family decided he would start farming and it literally was a flying start. His first job was raking hay scatterings with a team of horses and a dump rake. “That same year I was sitting on the head of an overshot stacker when something spooked the horses. My cousin yelled for me to jump off, which I did but by then I was eight feet in the air. Had my cousin not told me to jump I’d have had a bungee cord without a ride!”

Ron Stear was born in his Aunt Rosey’s house near Cozad on May 13, 1932, to Lawrence and Francis Stear. The family traces its’ beginnings to 1918, the year his grandparents, Wilmer and Mary Stear bought the home place, where they lived the rest of their lives. They raised five children there, including Ron’s father, Lawrence, who was the youngest child.

In an interesting turn of events Ron recalls it was his parents who loaded his grandfather money to help keep the farm during the Depression. Eventually Stear’s father borrowed money from A.B. Shelton and took ownership of the property.

Stear attended school at District 16, seven miles east of Cozad, until third grade and then went to District 26 through eighth grade. He went to high school in Cozad, graduating with the Class of 1950. For two years following graduation he worked for John Deere.