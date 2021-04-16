2020 Tornado Season Review

Looking forward to the 2021 severe weather season, Mortiz said he has a hunch it will be a condensed season, from late May to late June. He said he does expect more activity than last year, going two years in a row with only 20 tornadoes across the state would be an anomaly.

As the severe weather season for the area approaches, it is important to understand how the public if forewarned of impending weather threats.

Weather watches, such as those for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, are issued by the Storm Predication Center in Norman, Okla. Mortiz said the local weather offices collaborate with the SPC on the timing, location and duration of the watches. Once they are issued, the local weather offices can make changes as necessary.

When it comes to warnings, for everything from flooding, to severe storms, tornadoes, etc., those are all handled by the local weather offices, said Mortiz.

When it comes to the public reporting severe weather, Mortiz said if it is an emergency, call 911, all other events should be reported to the local NWS office, emergency management or on a non-emergency line to law enforcement.