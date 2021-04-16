2020 Tornado Season Review

LEXINGTON — The 2020 tornado season wasn’t just quiet across south central Nebraska, it was a down year across the entire country for all types of severe weather.
Dawson and Gosper County fall under the watch of the National Weather Service in Hastings. In addition they monitor a total of 24 central Nebraska counties, as well as six Kansas counties.
During the 2020 severe weather season, NWS Hastings only reported five tornadoes, a third of the average number and far lower compared to the 35 reported in 2019, according to NWS Hasting Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Mortiz.
The first of these occurred over Memorial Day weekend, on May 24. A brief landspout tornado was reported in Nuckolls County. While rated at EF-0, it upended 11 empty railroad cars on its 3.3 mile long path.
The next tornado was embedded in a Quasi-Linear Convective System, QLCS, an extensive line of thunderstorms that swept through southern Nebraska the night of July 8. This tornado traveled a short path near Silver Creek in Merrick County. It was also rated EF-0, overturning pivots and causing minor damage at a farmstead.
The last three tornadoes of the season were reported on Aug. 14 in Hamilton and Clay counties. These were the only tornadoes to be produced by a supercell thunderstorm, the type of thunderstorms most commonly associated with tornadoes.
All of these tornadoes were brief, rated EF-0, the only damage was done to crops. However, the same storm did produce baseball sized hail that shattered a vehicle’s windshield in Clay Center.
There were only 21 tornadoes reported across the whole of Nebraska, 30 less than the 30 year average of 51.
Mortiz said the lack of severe weather in the area had to do in part to the much drier pattern the area entered into, there were few severe weather events in the late season. In fact, the ongoing drought was starting to set up over the area, which has persisted through the winter.
Speaking on the drought conditions, Mortiz said the region is right on the edge of knowing whether or not the drought will continue. Recent rainfall has refilled the topsoil moisture, but the deep moisture content is still lacking.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” Mortiz said of the drought.
Mortiz said if the drought gets worse into the spring, it will have a negative impact on severe weather activity.
Statistically, May and June are the most active periods for severe weather and tornadoes for Nebraska. Spring is the estuary in which the strong winds aloft from winter mix with the moisture of the summer, both are important ingredients for tornado producing storms.
Looking forward to the 2021 severe weather season, Mortiz said he has a hunch it will be a condensed season, from late May to late June. He said he does expect more activity than last year, going two years in a row with only 20 tornadoes across the state would be an anomaly.
As the severe weather season for the area approaches, it is important to understand how the public if forewarned of impending weather threats.
Weather watches, such as those for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, are issued by the Storm Predication Center in Norman, Okla. Mortiz said the local weather offices collaborate with the SPC on the timing, location and duration of the watches. Once they are issued, the local weather offices can make changes as necessary.
When it comes to warnings, for everything from flooding, to severe storms, tornadoes, etc., those are all handled by the local weather offices, said Mortiz.
When it comes to the public reporting severe weather, Mortiz said if it is an emergency, call 911, all other events should be reported to the local NWS office, emergency management or on a non-emergency line to law enforcement.
In the event of a tornado, finding shelter underground is the safest option, a basement or storm shelter. If underground is not an option, find an interior room and put as many walls between oneself and the outside, avoiding any windows.
The NWS is always looking for weather information, especially when severe weather is ongoing. Reports tornadoes, funnel clouds, wall clouds and storm structure, hail of any size, damaging winds and flooding are all important.
NWS Hastings also welcomes any photos or reports of unusual weather phenomenon. “We welcome all types of weather reports,” Mortiz said.
There is a plethora of weather information online and on social media these days but Mortiz said it is important to have multiple credible weather sources in the event of severe weather. Have multiple ways to access information in case of disaster and be safe in the event.
Mortiz said he thanks all of the reports from residents across the area and for all those who attended the spotter training events, around half of the participants were new people.