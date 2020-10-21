10th annual Give BIG Lexington set for Nov. 12

LEXINGTON — There is no motivation for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.

This year the Lexington Community Foundation celebrates the 10th anniversary of Give BIG Lexington. When this fundraising initiative began ten years ago, LCF staff & directors could not have possibly known that this initiative would become a focal point for our community and an example for other communities of similar size and demographics in the nation.

More than $4 million has been raised and disbursed for over 100 local causes. An average of 2,400 donors of all ages and backgrounds have come together each year to support their favorite causes. This act of giving has united our community in a powerful way.

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, the 10th annual Give BIG Lexington has been expanded to include partner campaigns with our neighboring communities. Give Big Elwood, Give Big Cozad, Give Big Overton will be conducting their own campaigns through Give Big Lexington.