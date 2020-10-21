10th annual Give BIG Lexington set for Nov. 12

LEXINGTON — There is no motivation for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.
This year the Lexington Community Foundation celebrates the 10th anniversary of Give BIG Lexington. When this fundraising initiative began ten years ago, LCF staff & directors could not have possibly known that this initiative would become a focal point for our community and an example for other communities of similar size and demographics in the nation.
More than $4 million has been raised and disbursed for over 100 local causes. An average of 2,400 donors of all ages and backgrounds have come together each year to support their favorite causes. This act of giving has united our community in a powerful way.
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, the 10th annual Give BIG Lexington has been expanded to include partner campaigns with our neighboring communities. Give Big Elwood, Give Big Cozad, Give Big Overton will be conducting their own campaigns through Give Big Lexington.
Donations made during Give BIG Lexington have the potential to grow through proportional share match dollars and random “Golden Ticket” prize drawings. More than $52,000 in match and prizes will be added to the amount raised through donations. 100% of all donations made during Give BIG Lexington will go to the participating organization. All platform and processing fees are covered by the Lexington Community Foundation again this year. This benefits the participating organizations, and donors appreciate knowing that LCF is committed to making sure every dollar counts.
Give Big Lexington is powered by Mighty Cause, a year-round online giving website. More than 80 local Lexington area nonprofits will be featured. Research the causes now to learn about their needs and impacts by visiting givebiglexington.org.
Give Big Lexington is focused on providing ways for you to give back and bring our community together safely. While we will offer public drop off hours from 7:00 am to 7:00 p.m. for donations at our Give Big headquarters (Dawson County Annex building – 201 W. 7th St.), we are encouraging donors to consider these other alternatives:
Give online at: givebiglexington.org
Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422 / 607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (must be postmarked before November 12, 2020 to qualify for matching funds)
Call the Foundation office number 308.324.6704 for help with invoiced donations or if you are having trouble with credit card donations on the Give Big site.
We encourage individuals and organizations to adhere to public health guidelines and physical distancing to help reduce the spread of the virus. Physical separation does not mean we cannot continue to support the very causes that nurture our families and community. We all have gifts to give, and with social media, online giving, delivery, mail, and phones, there are ways for you to generously support others from anywhere.
GBL ‘20 is made possible because of the support and trust of generous people who work with the Foundation to achieve goals. Special thanks to our 2020 Foundation Premiere Event Sponsors: KRVN AM/FM, Lexington Family Dentistry and Steve Heldt.
Give BIG Lexington will be held for 24 hours - from 12:00 a.m. until midnight on Thursday, November 12th and is presented by the Lexington Community Foundation.
