GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Junior and Senior Melons hosted a night on the diamond against the Hershey Trojans on Thursday, June 29.

JUNIORS

The Melons started the game off with two runs scored in the bottom of the first inning after shutting out Hershey.

Hershey struggled at bat in the top of the second inning and left without making a base hit. Gothenburg came out and scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a five run lead.

Gothenburg changed pitchers in the beginning of the third inning. Hershey had three batters get hit by pitches which lead to six runs scored to take the lead in the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the third, the Melons went to swinging away to score five runs.

The Melons went three up and three down in the top of the fourth inning to stop Hershey from scoring. In the bottom of the inning, Gothenburg took over and scored 11 runs to end the game.

Gothenburg won 21 to six.

Swinging away for the Melons was Carsen Farr with three at bats, three runs scored, one hit, one walk and four RBIs. Evan Johnson had three at bats, three runs scored, two hits and two RBIs. Trey Stevens had four at bats, two runs scored, one hit and two RBIs. Jackson Schwanz had four at bats, two runs scored, two hits and three RBIs. Noah Shoemaker had three at bats, one hit, one walk and one RBI. Landon Mroczek had three at bats, one run scored and one walk. Aiden McKenna had one at bat, three runs scored, one hit and one walk. Jax Rickertson had two at bats, two runs scored, one walk and one RBI. Braden Ehlers had one at bats, four runs scored, one hit, three walks and one RBI.

At the mound for Gothenburg was Mroczek with two strikeouts and one hit allowed. Tyler Stueben had two walks, five runs allowed and one hit allowed. Rickertson had two walks, one run allowed and one hit allowed.

Gothenburg Junior Melons compete in the Junior Area tournament in Broken Bow starting on Friday, July 7.

SENIORS

The Senior Melons got off to a good start against Hershey with two runs scored in the bottom of the first inning.

Hershey took the lead in the top of the second inning after scoring three runs. The Melons tied the game in the bottom of the inning after Carsen Farr scored.

In the top of the third, Hershey scored a run after an error at first base for the Melons. The Trojans ran in one more score to take a two score lead. Gothenburg came back in the bottom of the inning to score eight runs and leave the Trojans in the dust.

With a three score lead, Gothenburg shut out Hershey in the top of the fourth inning. The Trojans went three up and three out in the bottom of inning to leave the Melons scoreless.

Gothenburg put the pressure on Hershey in the top of the fifth inning which led to only one base runner and no runs scored. The Melons had two outs in the bottom of the fifth and huge hit from Noah Shoemaker sent two runs in.

The Senior Melons won 13 to five.

On the mound for the Melons was Ethan Olson with two strikeouts, one walk, five runs allowed and three hits allowed. Wes Geiken had two strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed.

Up to bat for Gothenburg was Stevens with four at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Wes Geiken had two at bats, two runs scored and two walks. Tra Rossell had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits, one walk and two RBIs. Schwanz had two at bats, one run scored, one hit, two walks and one RBI. Sean Meints had four at bats, one run scored and one hit. Bennett Geiken had two at bats, two runs scored and two walks. Shoemaker had three at bats, two hits, one walk and five RBIs. Olson had two at bats, one run scored and one walk. Farr had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit, one walk and two RBIs.

Gothenburg Senior Melons face off in the Senior league Championship tournament that starts on Wednesday, July 5.