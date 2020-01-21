Hudson Oakley Wade Sage was born Dec. 22, 2019, 10:07 p.m., at Phelps Memorial Health Center, Holdrege, to Nikkia and Ty Sage of Overton. He weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz., and was 19 ½ inches long.
Grandparents are Eric Lange of Overton, Robyn Lange and Shane and DeeAnn Sage, all of Lexington. Great-grandparents are Sherman and Rene Burkey of Scottsbluff, Ernie and Norma Lange of Overton, Myrl and Ona Sage and Sharon Booth, all of Lexington, and the late Roger Booth.
