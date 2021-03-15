Deloris White's 90th Anniversary Mar 15, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The family of Deloris White is hosting an open house and card shower in honor of her 90th birthday. Please join us in celebration on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 2-4 pm at her home 1903B Legend Dr. Lexington, NE 68850. No gifts, please. 0 comments Tags Open House Lexington Shower Ne Deloris White Celebration Birthday Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story