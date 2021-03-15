 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deloris White's 90th Anniversary
0 comments

Deloris White's 90th Anniversary

  • 0

The family of Deloris White is hosting an open house and card shower in honor of her 90th birthday. Please join us in celebration on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 2-4 pm at her home 1903B Legend Dr. Lexington, NE 68850. No gifts, please.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics