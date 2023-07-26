LEXINGTON — Weather permitting, reconstruction work will begin July 27 on I-80, from reference post 238.27 to reference post 247.88, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

IHC Scott, Inc. of Englewood, Colo., is the contractor for this project. I-80, between Lexington and Overton, will be transitioned into two-lane, two-way traffic on the eastbound lanes with a single lane in each direction.

Westbound traffic will utilize a median crossover to access the eastbound lanes. An

11-foot width restriction will be in effect and the speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph. Traffic phasing is required for the replacement of existing pavement for the westbound lanes. Two-lane, two-way traffic is anticipated to remain in effect until late October 2023.

The purpose of this project is to preserve the transportation asset, improve the reliability of the transportation system and perpetuate the mobility of the traveling public.

Motorists should expect reduced speeds and lane reductions within the work zones and are reminded to drive cautiously through highway construction zones.