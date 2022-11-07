Voter ID on the ballot, but Nebraska Legislature would determine details of the law

On Election Day Nebraskans were asked whether they want to change the state constitution to require voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot in all future elections.

But what will constitute a valid form of photo ID and how voters will be required to present it before voting would ultimately be up to the 49 men and women of the 108th Legislature.

And because of term limits, nearly one-third of the senators could be new faces when the body is seated Jan. 4, 2023 — the start of a 90-day legislative session expected to include fistfights over rules, abortion, the state budget and the Legislature's nonpartisan makeup.

In a text message, Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who sponsored the petition drive that gathered more than 172,000 signatures, said backers did not want to commit to a particular voter ID proposal “before we know who the senators will be.”

Slama and other supporters have argued voter ID is a “commonsense” security measure that will increase voters' confidence in the election process, even as they admit that there has been no evidence of voter impersonation in Nebraska.

Opponents to Initiative 432 say the proposed change to the state constitution — the language states voters “shall present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot — would allow lawmakers to potentially craft one of the most restrictive voter ID laws in the country.

A strict law, opponents argue, could ultimately make it harder for tens of thousands of Nebraskans to vote, particularly those who are older, living on a limited income, or those with a disability.

“It’s such a vaguely written constitutional amendment that it leaves a lot of discretion for the Legislature,” said Steve Smith, director of communications for Civic Nebraska and spokesman for Nebraskans for Free and Fair Elections, a coalition of groups opposing Initiative 432.

“There is just enough in the language to know it will be a strict voter ID law,” Smith added. “What we don’t know is what devils will be in the details.”

Thirty-five states have some sort of voter ID law on the books as of this election cycle, but each differs — and some greatly — in what they ask citizens to produce before they exercise their right to vote.

Some states, like Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin, have what are generally referred to as “strict” laws necessitating voters present photographic ID before they can mark their ballot.

If voters approved changing the state constitution, Nebraska would likely join that group.

For more than a decade, various state lawmakers — all Republicans in Nebraska's officially nonpartisan Legislature — have introduced legislation requiring voters show a photographic ID before they can get a ballot.

Most recently, Slama put forward a proposal (LR3CA) in 2021 that would have required poll workers to review “a photograph or digital image of each voter” prior to them casting a ballot.

But her bill, like others before it, failed to advance out of committee, or was blocked on the floor by a filibuster.

After LR3CA fell short of the five votes necessary to get out of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee earlier this year, Slama turned her attention to Citizens for Voter ID, the ballot question committee she sponsored with former Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft, and Nancy McCabe, chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party.

The committee, which obtained the signatures of 10% of registered voters in the state, as well as 5% of voters in 76 of Nebraska's 93 counties, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, was funded largely by the family of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Marlene Ricketts, the governor's mother, gave an initial contribution of $376,000 in 2021, the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission said, before she donated an additional $1.5 million this year.

The most recent campaign finance reports also show a $100,000 donation from the governor Oct. 10, as well as $100,000 from Tom Peed, founder of Sandhills Global. The Lincoln-based publishing business also gave $100,000 to Citizens for Voter ID.

Ultimately, 90% of the ballot committee’s financing came from the family of Ricketts, who has said he believes voter ID is necessary, even though he acknowledged there was no evidence of fraud in Nebraska's elections.

Smith said the campaign finance reports should signal that supporters of voter ID are serious about changing how Nebraskans cast a ballot in future elections.

“You don’t raise this kind of money and pay an army of out-of-state volunteers to gather signatures if you are not motivated to restrict the vote,” Smith said.

Approval from voters to enact voter ID would put the measure before the Legislature, which would have wide latitude to act as it sees fit, said Anthony Schutz, an associate professor of law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

That’s by design, said Schutz, who teaches state and local government law. The state constitution, for example, requires the Legislature to “provide for the free instruction in the common schools of the state,” but doesn’t outline a road map for how that is supposed to happen, which led to the current school funding formula.

“Constitutional amendments are often used to force a legislature to do something, leaving the details to it,” he said.

Lawmakers could interpret the constitutional amendment in several different ways.

Would requiring voters to show photo ID when they register to vote satisfy the amendment’s “before casting” language? Or would lawmakers interpret the “before casting” to mean a voter must hand over a photo ID card to a poll worker at their precinct?

Schutz said as with other constitutional amendments, the Legislature’s decisions on what ID qualifies and when it must be shown are unlikely to be struck down by a court challenge.

“Those are all questions that I doubt the Nebraska Supreme Court will find much of an appetite to second-guess down the hall based on this proposed constitutional language,” Schutz said.

But that doesn’t mean the Legislature would be without a few guardrails in creating a voter ID law.

Anthony Gaughan, a professor of law at Drake University in Iowa, said the U.S. Constitution and Supreme Court decisions — most recently Crawford v. Marion County Election Board in 2008 — on voter ID cases still put some limits on what the Legislature may do.

States with strict laws will need to provide free government-issued photo IDs for voters who do not have the means to pay for a driver's license or other form of identification, Gaughan said.

They'll also need to craft some kind of accommodation for voters who show up to the polls without an ID on their person.

“Any state that enacts a photo ID law must provide a process by which voters may cast provisional ballots before they produce a photo ID,” Gaughan said in an email. “The reason is because inevitably some voters will show up at the polls unaware of the photo ID requirement. The law must provide them with a reasonable grace period to produce photo identification.”

That grace period can be limited, however, and varies from state to state.

In Arkansas, voters without a photo ID can cast a provisional ballot, but their vote will only be included if they are able to provide an acceptable form of identification to the county clerk by noon on the Monday following the election.

Missouri voters have a tighter deadline to meet. Those without a valid driver’s license, passport, or other government-issued photo ID on them can vote by provisional ballot, but they must return with their photo ID by 7 p.m. on Election Day to their polling place.

States with looser voter ID requirements also have varying amounts of time allowing voters to prove they are who they say they are.

As for strict, non-photo ID states like Arizona, voters have five business days after the election to present a valid driver’s license, recent utility bill, property tax statement, or vehicle insurance card to have their provisional ballot counted.

“If the Nebraska Legislature adopted a similar three- to five-day post-election time period for voters casting provisional ballots to produce photo identification, I think it would likely be upheld by the courts,” Gaughan said.

Smith said the coalition opposed to the voter ID amendment would encourage lawmakers to follow what other states have done, if Nebraskans ultimately support changing the law.

But, he added, the various considerations that would go to the Legislature if a majority of Nebraskans support Initiative 432 shows voter ID isn't as simple as supporters have made it out to be.

"It's a very complicated issue that can be very complicated in its administration," Smith said.

