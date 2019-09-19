UNL logo 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Kathryn Bourn William Harshbarger Worthman wins award Lisa Yoakum UNL logo University of Nebraska Lincoln student tests positive for mumps Dorothy Crawford Mary Hodges Most Popular Scooter's Coffee location coming to Lexington Lexington man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Meet our primary care providers Lexington residents comment on proposed east viaduct project House on the Hill Bed and Breakfast driven by local support Latest e-Edition Lexington Clipper-Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Access the e-Edition Purchase a Subscription Single Copy Locations Email Options Deals & PromotionsNews UpdatesObituary Updates Your Information Email: First: Last: Postal Code: Birthday: Online Poll Do you believe the fence around YRTC is enough to deter escapees? You voted: Yes No I don't know Vote View Results Back Featured Businesses Weathercraft Roofing Company of Lexington | Roofing, Siding & Gutter Installation & Repair | Lexington, NE Lexington, NE 906 W. 8th St., Lexington, NE 68850 308-324-3772 Currently Open Website Lexington Convention & Tourism 1501 Plum Creek Pkwy, Ste 2A, Lexington, NE 68850 308-324-5504 Currently Open Website Davis Energy Inc 925 W Pacific Ave, Lexington, NE 68850 308-324-3171 Currently Open Avamere at Lexington | Independent & Assisted Living Services 1811 Ridgeway Dr, Lexington, NE 68850 308-324-5490 Website Events Plum Creek Motors 1111 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington, NE 68850 308-324-2306 Currently Open Website Platte Valley Auto Lexington 400 N Jefferson, Lexington, NE 68850 308-324-5619 Website Find a local business Top Jobs NOTICE Advertisers are responsible for the content of all employment Updated Sep 17, 2019 KAAPA is now hiring! KAAPA Ethanol near Minden, KAAPA Grains Updated Sep 17, 2019 KAAPA Grains, LLC in Elm Creek is looking for a Updated Sep 17, 2019 Midlands Auctions View All Auctions Auctions Newsletter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.