KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble has announced its fall 2023 members and concert dates.

The 48-member group will perform 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and Nov. 30 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on campus. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

Open to any UNK student, the Wind Ensemble is selected by competitive audition each year. The group performs on campus and across the region, including an annual spring tour. UNK Director of Bands Duane Bierman leads the Wind Ensemble.

UNK Wind Ensemble members (listed by hometown)

Flute/Piccolo

Alliance — Courtney Cox

Cheyenne, Wyoming — Lana Novotny

Hastings — Breanna Groves

Gering — Alethia Henderson

Ravenna — Kaia Johnson

Wauneta — Ella O’Neil

Oboe

Blair — Gavin Phillips

Clarinet

Aichi, Japan — Erika Tsuji

Cheyenne, Wyoming — Emily Schwaiger

Columbus — Douglas Davidchik

Grand Island — Mali Xayarath

Gretna — Jamie Vaughn

Bass clarinet

Hemingford — Kylie Mendiola-Ozuna

Omaha — Nolan Stewart

Alto saxophone

Central City — Bailey Manhart

Columbus — Rebecca Hoffman

Kearney — Alana Zimbelman

Tenor saxophone

Aurora — Tyler Miller

St. Helena — Elena Paltz

Baritone saxophone

Kenesaw — Emma Schroeder

Bassoon

Grand Island — Michael Sambula-Monzalvo

North Platte — Hannah Sims

Horn

Broken Bow — Cameron Grafel

Kearney — Jacob Solomon

Ravenna — Samantha Bursaw

Scottsbluff — Jamisyn Howard

Trumpet

Beatrice — Abby Trantham

Grand Island — Abraham Lopez

Hartington — Sadie Uhing

Hastings — Mekenzie Miller

Kearney — Daniel McCarty

Kearney — Micah Feddersen

Ravenna — Ryan Johnson

Trombone

Kearney — Jacob Temme

Lincoln — Haley West

Omaha — Rahn Johnson

Wray, Colorado — Benjamin Prentice

Euphonium

Elm Creek — Chloe Harms

Tuba

Fremont — Daniel Shipley

Kearney — Avery Reitz

Mitchell — Zane Blomenkamp

String bass

Kearney — Avery Reitz

Percussion

Alliance — Aiden Zaro

Columbus — Ryan Sims

Culbertson — Kassi Cooper

Hastings — Shannon Armstrong

Kearney — Jacob Obrecht

Loup City — Cameron Russell

Shelby — Connor Morrison