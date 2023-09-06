KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble has announced its fall 2023 members and concert dates.
The 48-member group will perform 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and Nov. 30 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on campus. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
Open to any UNK student, the Wind Ensemble is selected by competitive audition each year. The group performs on campus and across the region, including an annual spring tour. UNK Director of Bands Duane Bierman leads the Wind Ensemble.
UNK Wind Ensemble members (listed by hometown)
Flute/Piccolo
Alliance — Courtney Cox
Cheyenne, Wyoming — Lana Novotny
Hastings — Breanna Groves
Gering — Alethia Henderson
Ravenna — Kaia Johnson
Wauneta — Ella O’Neil
Oboe
Blair — Gavin Phillips
Clarinet
Aichi, Japan — Erika Tsuji
Cheyenne, Wyoming — Emily Schwaiger
Columbus — Douglas Davidchik
Grand Island — Mali Xayarath
Gretna — Jamie Vaughn
Bass clarinet
Hemingford — Kylie Mendiola-Ozuna
Omaha — Nolan Stewart
Alto saxophone
Central City — Bailey Manhart
Columbus — Rebecca Hoffman
Kearney — Alana Zimbelman
Tenor saxophone
Aurora — Tyler Miller
St. Helena — Elena Paltz
Baritone saxophone
Kenesaw — Emma Schroeder
Bassoon
Grand Island — Michael Sambula-Monzalvo
North Platte — Hannah Sims
Horn
Broken Bow — Cameron Grafel
Kearney — Jacob Solomon
Ravenna — Samantha Bursaw
Scottsbluff — Jamisyn Howard
Trumpet
Beatrice — Abby Trantham
Grand Island — Abraham Lopez
Hartington — Sadie Uhing
Hastings — Mekenzie Miller
Kearney — Daniel McCarty
Kearney — Micah Feddersen
Ravenna — Ryan Johnson
Trombone
Kearney — Jacob Temme
Lincoln — Haley West
Omaha — Rahn Johnson
Wray, Colorado — Benjamin Prentice
Euphonium
Elm Creek — Chloe Harms
Tuba
Fremont — Daniel Shipley
Kearney — Avery Reitz
Mitchell — Zane Blomenkamp
String bass
Kearney — Avery Reitz
Percussion
Alliance — Aiden Zaro
Columbus — Ryan Sims
Culbertson — Kassi Cooper
Hastings — Shannon Armstrong
Kearney — Jacob Obrecht
Loup City — Cameron Russell
Shelby — Connor Morrison