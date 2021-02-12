Treffer hits 1k

LEXINGTON – Lexington junior Sarah Treffer, a co-captain of the Lexington Minutemaids basketball team, passed a big moment in her high school career on Tuesday, Feb. 9. In the Minutemaids’ contest with the Aurora Huskies, Treffer scored her 1,000th career point in the second to last regular season game of her junior year.

Lexington activities director Phil Truax had mentioned to Treffer on Tuesday afternoon, in passing, that she was close to the milestone, but Treffer didn’t realize how close she was.

“Mr. Truax had told me I was close at lunch,” Treffer said. “But I didn’t know I was going to get it that night. It was a surprise.”

Treffer talked about how she enjoyed meeting the mark, but credits her teammates for a large part of her success in getting there.

“I think it’s really cool. Getting a thousand is a lot,” Treffer said of her accomplishment. “But my teammates do a really good job of getting me the ball and it’s an award for them as well. Thanks, to them, for getting the ball to me in situations where I can score.”

As for her personal skill, Treffer said her life-long love of the game and regular practice gave her the tools needed to earn the honor.