This year I’ve made one small change each month.

At the beginning of the month, I ask, “What small change can I do this month that will have the biggest positive change in my life?”

You wouldn’t think that something small could make a big difference, but it does.

In April, I decided to spring clean the kitchen. Every appliance, cupboard, and drawer were emptied, wiped out, then reorganized.

One cupboard cleanout became like digging for treasure.

I delved into sorting recipes. The shelves bulged with dozens of cookbooks, a recipe box, and several baggies holding special memories.

Our dining room table was laden with stacks of recipe for desserts, meats, vegetables, salads, breads, appetizers, sauces, and beverages.

I organized them into two large 3-ring binders (for internet recipes) and two smaller binders for handwritten cards.

To tell you the truth, it was an emotional journey. Not a sad one, but one that made me smile.

Memories attached to certain foods came alive.

I remember the giggles shared with grandma and grandpa as the three of us devoured the yummy Marble Cake after Christmas dinner. On the recipe card the words “One of Dad’s favorites” was written in grandma’s almost illegible handwriting.

I also found typed pages grandma had compiled of her mother’s ‘guess and by golly’ recipes. I didn’t know they had been stuffed in a baggie for all these years .

There were dozens of recipe cards from childhood friends, friends of my mother’s, neighbors, and family. Most of these cherished souls have passed on to their heavenly reward.

The recipes are as much about the future as they are about the past.

While they celebrate the past with its fond memories, they promise a future of treasured moments to come.

Making one small change has made a big impact. Not only have I reconnected with special memories, my kitchen feels brand new.

Never underestimate the power of one small change.

Miss B