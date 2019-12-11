LEXINGTON — In an effort to better understand the child care needs of the community, the Lexington child care planning group is collecting data through surveys, a first wave of them has been returned, giving a glimpse into the issue, but more are needed for a better representation of the community.
The group met on Friday, Dec. 6 to review the 164 individual surveys and 18 business surveys. Of the individuals, 162 identified as English or Spanish speaking and two identified as Somali speakers.
In order for the surveys to be representative of eight percent of the community 556 more surveys are needed. In this vein, there needs to be around 32 more businesses respond to the survey as well.
The early data garnered from these surveys is telling, 60 percent said it is “very difficult,” to find the type of child care arrangements they wanted when it was needed.
When asked if people would utilize more licensed child care providers in Lexington, 83 percent said they would.
Another question asked what people were willing to pay or what they could afford, 39 percent said they could afford $125 full time per child and $65 part time per child, per week.
There were 30 percent who said they could afford less than the amount listed, which seems to indicate a portion of people who need access to child care, are the least able to afford it.
When asked why people were not using a child care provider, 28 percent said they were not comfortable with the quality of available child care, 25 percent said their spouse or partner works a different shift and 26 percent said they were unable to find a provider.
“The responses are fairly supportive of adding more licensed child care to the community, “said Shonna Worth, assistant vice president of early childhood programs with Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
Worth reiterated a data point from the survey for child care providers, 58 percent said they only plan to provide child care for 0-5 years.
Lexington has 11 active Family Child Care Home I providers and four Family Child Care Home II providers. Worth said Lexington has the potential of losing 70 slots for child care in the next five years.
Lexington at the moment already lacks available child care slots, the current number is around 700, when comparing child care capacity against the 2010 census data.
Worth said people need to be encouraged to take on home child care as a career or to stick with it. To do this, the home providers need to be given support and training. This will allow for more child care spots to open up.
In the business survey, it was a near 50-50 split to the question “have you delayed going back to work, change your work hours or not returned to work because you couldn’t find the child care you wanted or need?”
On the question, “in the last 12 months, has a lack of child care caused your employees to be tardy, miss work or cause a distraction at work,” 78 percent indicated yes.
There were 61 percent of the businesses which said the lack of child care has affected their ability to grow their business and 83 percent said the availability of child care in Lexington was, “very important.”
The group discussed other ways they could get people to take the survey and how to reach the minority groups in the community for the most accurate representation. The survey is still available online and through the QR codes. The data will be used to steer the group’s efforts in child care in Lexington and ensure these efforts are based on good data and will succeed in the future.
Employer survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZBQ9GSR
English survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZXL5CMZ
Spanish survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TPJS3W3
Somali survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6BCCJ7N
