ELM CREEK - The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs volleyball squad joined Loomis for a triangular with the Buffaloes in Elm Creek on Thursday. Loomis took two losses at the triangular while Elm Creek claimed two wins. The S-E-M Mustangs split the night, 1-1.
The Mustang squad opened their night against Loomis, but the Wolves’ energy hadn’t diminished after their 2-0 loss to the Elm Creek Buffaloes. S-E-M effectively snatched a victory from the Wolves’ jaws with a huge comeback win in the first set.
The Mustangs had traded the lead multiple times with the Loomis squad throughout the first set before Loomis began to pull an edge over the S-E-M girls. The set looked all but won for Loomis toward the end as they led S-E-M, 17-23. With an amazing run the Mustangs galloped back to a tie game, 23-23, before snatching the leading edge on the scoreboard and claiming the win in the lengthy first set, 28-26.
After losing three sets in a row, the Wolves’ still weren’t done trying and went point-for-point through most of their second set with S-E-M. The Mustangs had again, snatched the lead from the Wolves on several occasions but the Loomis squad prevailed with their first win of the night, 21-25.
The Mustangs outpaced the Wolves and took a more controlled approach to the third set, putting away a 25-16 win in the third set, taking the win, 2-1.
The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller girls remained on the court to welcome back the host team, the Elm Creek Buffaloes. The formidable Buffaloes squad won the match in two sets, taking a wide 10-25 victory over the Mustangs in the first set and a 17-25 win in the second.
After splitting the games in Elm Creek, the S-E-M Mustangs’ record rests at 6-9, until they take another swing on the court on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Ansley-Litchfield tournament. The Mustangs will join seven other schools for competition with games set to start in Ansley at 9:30 a.m.
