Three Lexington area schools attend Amherst Wrestling Invite

AMHERST - Three Lexington area schools attended the Amherst Wrestling Invite on Saturday, Jan. 9 and the results are ready. Of the 17 teams at the event, the Overton Eagles took 17th place, having entered just three wrestlers, with 7.5 points, while the Hi-Line Bulls wrestlers took 13th as a team with 39 points. Leading area schools at the Amherst Invite, the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs took 9th place with a team total of 48.5 points.

Placeholding wrestlers for area schools were few at the Amherst invite, with S-E-M taking the lead.

First up, in the top four, S-E-M freshman Clark Padrnos took second place in the 113 lb. bracket. Padrnos began his day with a 10-9 decision win over Southwest’s Mitchel Stritt and a win by fall over Zane Druery of Anselmo-Merna, pinning him in 5:04. With the two wins, Padrnos went to the championship match where he fell to Alex Spotanski of Shelton by 5-2 decision, taking 113 lb. runner-up at the invite.