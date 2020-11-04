Three area teams take three losses in Friday’s playoff games

LEXINGTON - Area high school football is officially done as the three remaining teams in playoffs took losses, Friday. The Cozad Haymakers were shut-out by the St. Paul Wildcats, 48-0, ending their season, 6-4. The Hi-Line Bulls traveled to Neligh for a game with the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors and took a loss to end their postseason run, 50-72. The Bulls’ season comes to a close with a record of 5-4. The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs took a trip to Paxton to take on the Tigers, where they held a lead in the first half of the game but fell to the Paxton boys in the end, 38-44. The S-E-M Mustangs end their 2020 season, 5-3.
COZAD
The 14th seeded Haymakers made the trip to St.Paul to take on the bracket’s third-seeded Wildcats on Friday, Oct. 30. St. Paul took an early lead and consistently pushed forward to drive up the score, scoring two touchdowns for 13 points in the first and second quarter, taking a 0-26 lead over the Haymakers in the first half. After the halftime break, the Wildcats opened with a 15 point third quarter to hold a 0-41 lead on the Cozad boys. Cozad’s season came to an end with the Wildcats’ final blow, scoring one more touchdown in the fourth quarter for seven points, ending the game, 0-48.
Cozad junior Nolan Wetovick helmed the Haymakers’ final game, completing three passes on nine attempts for 17 yards. Juniors Jacob Weatherly and Nathan Engel received for him, earning eight yards on two receptions and nine yards on one catch, respectively.
Wetovick, himself, led in rushing yards in the game, gaining 53 yards on 12 carries with Weatherly behind him, gaining 29 yards on 11 carries. Engel gained 24 yards on six carries in the game with the Wildcats.
Weatherly was matched in tackles by senior Kaleb Pohl with nine.
The Cozad Haymakers went 6-4 on the season with wins over Gothenburg, Wood River/Shelton, Sidney, Holdrege, Ogallala and Minden. Their losses in 2020 were to Adams Central, Broken Bow, Kearney Catholic and in playoffs to St. Paul.
HI-LINE
The Bulls made the long trip to Neligh for their playoff game with the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors on Friday. The game remained tight, matching touchdown for touchdown in the first half and early in the second half before the Warriors shot ahead with a win.
The teams match 20-20 at the end of the first quarter and again, 36-36 as the teams went into half time. The game became more of a nail-biter as the trend continued into the second half with both teams matching score again at the end of the third quarter, 44-44. The Warriors, however, made a big push in the last quarter and outscored the Bulls, 6-28. This gave the Neligh-Oakdale boys a timely lead for a 50-72 win in the end.
Hi-Line senior quarterback Conner Schutz led the Bulls in the loss with 12 completions on 23 attempts for a total of 219 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Cody Keller recorded one completion on two attempts for 1 yard in the game. Receiving for Hi-Line was led by senior Zeb Knackstedt with 59 yards on four receptions. Knackstedt was followed closely by junior Cooper Ray with 58 yards on two receptions for one touchdown and sophomore Isaiah Bullis recorded 52 yards on four catches for one touchdown.
Schutz led the Bulls in rushing, by a large margin, with 235 yards on 27 carries for five touchdowns. Senior Kody Keller followed him with 40 yards on 10 carries, Ray gained 20 yards on five carries and senior Trevor Jorges gained 16 yards on three carries.
Keller led in tackles with 16 total; eight solo and eight assisted. Behind him was Knackstedt with 14 and Schutz with 11 total tackles.
The Hi-Line Bulls end their 2020 season with a record of 5-4, having earned wins over Arapahoe, Sutherland, Maxwell, Bertrand and Southern Valley. Their losses this season have been at the hands of Elm Creek, Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County and Neligh-Oakdale.
S-E-M
The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs traveled to Keith County to go toe-to-toe with the Paxton Tigers for their final game of the season. The teams treated fans to an edge-of-the-seat nailbiter as the Mustangs took a lead in the early game and Paxton battled back to bring the game neck-and-neck at the end of regulation time.
The S-E-M Mustangs led 16-12 when the teams stepped away for the halftime break. While the ‘Stangs stayed consistent in the third quarter, scoring another touchdown for eight points, the Tigers punched through for 13 points in the same quarter for a single-point lead, 24-25. The final quarter saw two teams who refused to let their season end without a fight and the Mustangs scored two touchdowns for 14 points while the Paxton Tigers scored 13. The game was tied as the regulation clock ran dry, 38-38.
Paxton scored a single touchdown in overtime for six points to take the lead and held the Mustangs shy of the end zone. Paxton will continue in the playoffs while the Mustangs’ season comes to a close with the 38-44 loss to the Tigers.
The S-E-M boys’ 2020 season ends with a 5-3 record having earned wins over Heartland Lutheran, Spalding Academy, Silver Lake, Wallace and Wauneta-Palisade. Their losses this season included Arthur County and two consecutive losses to Paxton.
Congratulations to area football teams on their postseason appearances from the Lexington Clipper-Herald.
