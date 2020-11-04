Three area teams take three losses in Friday’s playoff games

Wetovick, himself, led in rushing yards in the game, gaining 53 yards on 12 carries with Weatherly behind him, gaining 29 yards on 11 carries. Engel gained 24 yards on six carries in the game with the Wildcats.

Weatherly was matched in tackles by senior Kaleb Pohl with nine.

The Cozad Haymakers went 6-4 on the season with wins over Gothenburg, Wood River/Shelton, Sidney, Holdrege, Ogallala and Minden. Their losses in 2020 were to Adams Central, Broken Bow, Kearney Catholic and in playoffs to St. Paul.

HI-LINE

The Bulls made the long trip to Neligh for their playoff game with the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors on Friday. The game remained tight, matching touchdown for touchdown in the first half and early in the second half before the Warriors shot ahead with a win.

The teams match 20-20 at the end of the first quarter and again, 36-36 as the teams went into half time. The game became more of a nail-biter as the trend continued into the second half with both teams matching score again at the end of the third quarter, 44-44. The Warriors, however, made a big push in the last quarter and outscored the Bulls, 6-28. This gave the Neligh-Oakdale boys a timely lead for a 50-72 win in the end.