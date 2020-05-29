LEXINGTON – After officially cancelling the Hi-Line Bulls’ 2020 Legion season, Hi-Line head coach Keith Henggeler has announced a short 2020 schedule for his players. Henggeler had made his decision to close the season for several reasons; to protect the players’ health and not having a home field to play games with the Village of Elwood closing their baseball facilities this summer.
Despite his decision, he had outside influences urging him to reconsider.
“The players and parents wanting it to happen is what made it move forward,” Coach Henggeler said in a phone interview earlier this week. “Vince (Leibert, coach of the Lexington Legion team) also pushed me to give it another shot and gave me some ideas on how to make it work.”
With so many commitments from players and parents, and encouragement from other coaches, Hi-Line Coaches went to work on making something happen.
“Ben Martin and I pushed the envelope a little bit and found a way to make it work,” Henggeler continued. “We found a way to get the kids on the field this year because all of the kids wanted to play and the parents supported it.”
In a phone conversation on Thursday, this week, Leibert confirmed his suggestion to Henggeler to have a season of away games, an option many smaller community teams are considering.
Unfortunately, an away season isn’t the only answer to getting teams out on the field where their hometowns have closed facilities. The chief difficulty in this kind of situation is that no coach wants to take a team to play who have not held a practice. Henggeler’s plan to remedy this issue was to reach out among the communities from where his players live. Eustis responded with an offering of practice facilities.
“It’s one of the communities we draw from for players,” Henggeler explained about his inspiration for an alternate place to practice. “We talked to some of the representatives with the village of Eustis and we were able to work out permissions to practice on the field.”
The temporary home field for the Bulls will work to get players in shape for games, but Henggeler explained there cannot be any home games for the Hi-Line boys, this year.
“Our practice field is a little league and slow pitch softball sized field, so we wouldn’t be able to play any games on it,” said Henggeler. “It’s not a regulation size field but it’s well-kept and maintained. It’s good enough to get some practices in before playing games.”
The Bulls’ schedule, as of the time this article was written, consists of 11 games. Henggeler hopes to add a few more to their season, anticipating the possibility of four to five more road games for a 16 game 2020 season.
Practices for the Hi-Line Legion team will begin in Eustis on Saturday, June 6.
