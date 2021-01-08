S-E-M basketball takes two wins

SUMNER - The S-E-M basketball squads chalked another tally in the win column on Thursday, Jan. 7 when the Mustangs hosted the Hi-Line Bulls. The S-E-M girls took an early lead to the finish line, 49-29, and the Mustang boys exploded out of the gate with a huge lead, then coasted to a big 82-66 win over the Bulls.

Leading scorers for S-E-M in the girls game included Faith Hernandez with 10 points, Ellie Guthard with 12 and Mikah O’Neill led with 15 points for the win.

Leading scorers for the Hi-Line girls included Kaydee Diefenbaugh and Alivia Knoerzer, each with three points, Zoey Evans with seven and Gretchen Hodge led the Bulls with 11.

Leading scorers for the S-E-M boys in the Thursday night match included Ryan Arbuthnot with 11 points, Noah Eggleston with 13 and Kellen Eggleston led the Mustangs with 21 points.

The top shooters for the Bulls included Cade Schmidt with 12 points and Ryker Evans led his team with 26 points.

The Hi-Line Bulls will return home for games with Alma on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. while the Mustangs will host the Pleasanton Bulldogs on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.

Live Streams for Hi-Line home games can be found at www.hilinebulls.org and the Mustangs streaming schedule can be found at www.semmustangs.org.