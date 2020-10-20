Minutemen win Friday

Lexington football earns 21-19 win over Alliance; Cozad, Hi-Line and Overton all take losses

LEXINGTON – Lexington area footballs teams had a rough weekend as three of the teams took losses in Friday’s games and just one team earned a win. The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs’ game with the Southwest Roughriders was cancelled.

The Lexington Minutemen edged a homecoming win over the Alliance Bulldogs, 21-29, snatching the area’s only win on Friday. The Cozad Haymakers were at home on Friday, hosting the Broken Bow Indians. The Haymakers fell behind in the first quarter and never recovered, taking a 12-28 loss to the Indians. The Hi-Line Bulls finished their regular season in Trenton against the Hitchcock County Falcons with a 36-42 loss.

LEXINGTON

The Lexington Minutemen fell behind in the first quarter of the game, 0-6. They responded with two touchdowns of their own before the half while the Bulldogs were only able to score another for six points. The Minutemen led at the halftime break, 14-12.

After the half, the Lexington boys punched through one more touchdown in the third quarter, to take a 21-12 lead. Alliance answered with seven points in the final quarter, but took a two point loss to the Minutemen, 21-29.