Minutemen win Friday

Lexington football earns 21-19 win over Alliance; Cozad, Hi-Line and Overton all take losses
LEXINGTON – Lexington area footballs teams had a rough weekend as three of the teams took losses in Friday’s games and just one team earned a win. The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs’ game with the Southwest Roughriders was cancelled.
The Lexington Minutemen edged a homecoming win over the Alliance Bulldogs, 21-29, snatching the area’s only win on Friday. The Cozad Haymakers were at home on Friday, hosting the Broken Bow Indians. The Haymakers fell behind in the first quarter and never recovered, taking a 12-28 loss to the Indians. The Hi-Line Bulls finished their regular season in Trenton against the Hitchcock County Falcons with a 36-42 loss.
LEXINGTON
The Lexington Minutemen fell behind in the first quarter of the game, 0-6. They responded with two touchdowns of their own before the half while the Bulldogs were only able to score another for six points. The Minutemen led at the halftime break, 14-12.
After the half, the Lexington boys punched through one more touchdown in the third quarter, to take a 21-12 lead. Alliance answered with seven points in the final quarter, but took a two point loss to the Minutemen, 21-29.
Lexington’s win improves their season to 3-5 ahead of their away game with the York Dukes on Friday, Oct. 23. The York boys will meet the Minutemen, sporting a 2-5 record and coming off of a 28-3 loss to the Seward Bluejays. Game time on Friday is 7 p.m.
COZAD
The Haymakers matched the Indians in the first quarter, trading touchdowns and going into the second quarter, 6-6. Broken Bow made a big push in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns for 16 points to take a 6-22 lead at the halftime break.
Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter, but matched each other with a six-point touchdown in the fourth quarter. Cozad fell to the Indians in the end, 12-28, and their season drops to 6-2.
The Haymakers will travel to Kearney on Friday, Oct. 23 for their last regular season game with the Kearney Catholic Stars. The Stars enter the fray with a 6-1 record after a 49-7 win over the Holdrege Dusters. Kick-off in Kearney is set for 7 p.m.
HI-LINE
The Bulls traveled to Trenton to take a turn with the Hitchcock County Falcons on Friday, Oct. 16. Hi-Line took the advantage in the first quarter outscoring the Falcons, 18-14, but the Hitchcock County boys pulled ahead before the half. The Falcons scored a six point touchdown to edge the Bulls before the half, 18-20.
The momentum continued in favor of Hitchcock County after the half as they scored 22 points over the scoreless Bulls in the third quarter. While Hi-Line enjoyed an 18-0 fourth quarter, they fell four points shy of catching the Falcons and took a loss in their last regular season game, 36-42.
Hi-Line ends their regular season with a 4-3 record and will make a playoff appearance, first meeting the 5-3 Southern Valley Eagles in the first round. The Game is set for Thursday, Oct. 22 in Elwood at 7 p.m.
OVERTON
The Overton Eagles suffered a loss to the Axtell Wildcats in their final game of the season. While the teams had matched in the second half of the game, scoring two touchdowns for 14 points, the Wildcats had scored an unanswered touchdown for eight points in the first half. The Eagles took a loss, 14-22, and end their season with a 2-6 record.
