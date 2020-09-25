Lexington volleyball's two frustrating losses

LEXINGTON – Lexington Volleyball hosted a triangular with the Grand Island Northwest Vikings and the Kearney Catholic High School Stars on Thursday, Sept. 24. The Minutemaids took two losses at the triangular while the Vikings split their games and the Stars took two wins.

The Minutemaids opened with the Northwest Vikings on Coach Carpenter Court in Thursday’s triangular. Grand Island won the first set, 19-25, before the Lexington squad answered with a second set win, 25-20. The Vikings battled ahead late in the match and Lexington took a loss in the third set, 14-25.

The Stars joined Northwest on the court and the Vikings broke out strong with a long first set win, 26-24. Kearney Catholic just got stronger with each subsequent set and put the hurt on Northwest with a 25-21 second set and a 25-12 third set. The Stars won their first match of the night, 2-1.

The Stars appeared to get stronger as the night went on and took a first set win against the Minutemaids, 18-25. Kearney Catholic sealed the win, shooting ahead and the Minutemaids fell in the second set, 14-25.

The Minutemaids’ losses on Thursday bring their season to 8-5 while Northwest’s season rests at 4-7 and the Stars climbs to 13-2.

Lexington Volleyball will take a break from games until Tuesday, Sept. 29 when they welcome the Aurora Huskies for a match at 6:30 p.m.