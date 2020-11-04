Lexington area volleyball: One team state-bound

LEXINGTON - The Lexington Minutemaids and the Overton Eagles were the last two teams in the running for a state appearance in the Lexington area. Overton will be the sole representative of those schools at the NSAA State Championships in Lincoln as they took a 3-0 win over the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs while the Lexington Minutemaids took an 0-3 loss to the Elkhorn Antlers in Saturday’s District finals games.

LEXINGTON

The Minutemaids lost to the Antlers in three three sets, falling 13-25 in the first set, 15-25 in the second set and 17-25 in the third set. Their loss brought their season to a close as Class B-4 District runner-up with a record of 19-17.

The Minutemaids improved again in 2020 as their 2019 season record ended 12-20, and their 2018 season ended 12-22.

Congratulations to the Lexington Minutemaids on a successful season from the Lexington Clipper-Herald and good luck in 2021.

OVERTON