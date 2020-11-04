 Skip to main content
Lexington area volleyball: One team state-bound
Lexington area volleyball: One team state-bound

Haley Fleischman slaps a kill over the net in the Saturday, Oct. 31 district final in Ogallala against Gordon-Rushville.  Overton Won the match, 3-0.

LEXINGTON - The Lexington Minutemaids and the Overton Eagles were the last two teams in the running for a state appearance in the Lexington area. Overton will be the sole representative of those schools at the NSAA State Championships in Lincoln as they took a 3-0 win over the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs while the Lexington Minutemaids took an 0-3 loss to the Elkhorn Antlers in Saturday’s District finals games.

LEXINGTON

The Minutemaids lost to the Antlers in three three sets, falling 13-25 in the first set, 15-25 in the second set and 17-25 in the third set. Their loss brought their season to a close as Class B-4 District runner-up with a record of 19-17.

The Minutemaids improved again in 2020 as their 2019 season record ended 12-20, and their 2018 season ended 12-22.

Congratulations to the Lexington Minutemaids on a successful season from the Lexington Clipper-Herald and good luck in 2021.

OVERTON

The Overton Eagles will advance to the big show in Lincoln after taking the Class C2-3 District final win in Ogallala against the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs. The Eagles made the win quick and painless as they took the first set with a 25-13 win, the second set with a score of 25-11 and putting a pin in the day with a 25-9 third set, stamping their ticket to the NSAA State Volleyball Championships in Lincoln, this week.

The Eagles season rests at 26-2 after the win in Ogallala.

The Overton squad enters the state tournament as the second seed and will play the seventh seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. on the Pinnacle Bank Arena South court.

