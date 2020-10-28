Lexington Area Football: Three teams fall, Friday

Lexington ends season; Cozad, S-E-M move on to playoffs after losses
LEXINGTON – Three Lexington area schools played on Friday, Oct. 23 and three area teams took losses. The Minutemen took a trip to York to clash with the Dukes, taking a 7-14 loss, while the Cozad Haymakers traveled to Kearney for their final game of the season against the Kearney Catholic High School Stars where they suffered a 0-31 loss to end the regular season, 6-3. The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs took the road to Paxton where they met with the Tigers. The Mustangs fell to Paxton, 24-30, and end the regular season with a 5-2 record. Lexington’s season ends with their loss while the Cozad Haymakers and S-E-M Mustangs will join the Hi-Line Bulls in the post season.
Minutemen brought their 2020 season to an end with a 7-14 loss to the York Dukes on Friday. Scoring ran dry in the first quarter when the Minutemen were able to take a razor’s edge lead before halftime, 7-6. The orange and black were overtaken in the second half with a York touchdown in the third quarter to give the Dukes a lead, 7-14.
Sophomore Kaden West headed the Minutemen in the game from the quarterback position, completing 10 passes on 22 attempts for a total of 148 yards. His top receiver, senior Harold Pineda, caught three passes for a total of 97 yards. Behind Pineda, senior Julio Rodriguez caught four passes for 22 yards and senior Alex Ramos caught one for 16 yards.
Ramos led the Minutemen in Rushing with 22 yards on 14 carries while Pineda followed with six yards on one carry.
Pineda scored Lexington touchdown in the second quarter and senior Jason Tovar’s PAT kick was good.
Lexington’s season comes to a close with a 3-6 record, having earned wins over South Sioux City, 45-25, Gering, 14-6 and Alliance, 21-19.
Cozad suffered a shut-out loss at the hands of the Stars on Friday, 0-31. They were led by junior quarterback Nolan Wetovick who had 2 completions on 10 attempts for 22 yards. Cord Chytka received one of those passes for 15 yards while Jacob Weatherly received the other for seven yards.
Weatherly led in rushing with 43 yards on 10 carries. Wetovick followed him with 18 yards on 17 carries.
While the Haymakers may have had a tough night in their final game of the regular season, it was one of few and end their regular season with a 6-3 record. Cozad has earned a spot in the 2020 playoff season and are scheduled to face their first opponent in the Class C1 bracket on Friday, Oct. 30 when they travel to St.Paul. The third seeded Wildcats are 8-1 on the season and will kickoff with the 14th seeded Cozad Haymakers at 7 p.m.
The S-E-M Mustangs were at home for Friday’s game with the Paxton Tigers. S-E-M took their second loss of the season in Paxton, 24-30, and will be making a postseason appearance.
Paxton began putting points on the scoreboard in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown for six points. They extended their lead with two more in the second quarter for 12 more points over one touchdown for eight points for the Mustangs. Paxton led by 10 at the halftime break, 8-18.
S-E-M held the Tigers from the end zone in the third quarter and began closing the gap on the Paxton lead with a touchdown for eight points and the Mustangs trailed by two at the start of the fourth quarter, 16-18. The fourth quarter favored the Tigers, 8-12, and the Mustangs took the loss, 24-30.
The Mustangs’ loss put them in the postseason bracket as the 11th seed. They will have another chance at the Paxton crew on Friday, Oct. 30 in the first round of the Class D6 playoff bracket. S-E-M will go to the sixth seeded Paxton for their game with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Mountain time.
