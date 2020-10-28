Lexington Area Football: Three teams fall, Friday

Ramos led the Minutemen in Rushing with 22 yards on 14 carries while Pineda followed with six yards on one carry.

Pineda scored Lexington touchdown in the second quarter and senior Jason Tovar’s PAT kick was good.

Lexington’s season comes to a close with a 3-6 record, having earned wins over South Sioux City, 45-25, Gering, 14-6 and Alliance, 21-19.

Cozad suffered a shut-out loss at the hands of the Stars on Friday, 0-31. They were led by junior quarterback Nolan Wetovick who had 2 completions on 10 attempts for 22 yards. Cord Chytka received one of those passes for 15 yards while Jacob Weatherly received the other for seven yards.

Weatherly led in rushing with 43 yards on 10 carries. Wetovick followed him with 18 yards on 17 carries.

While the Haymakers may have had a tough night in their final game of the regular season, it was one of few and end their regular season with a 6-3 record. Cozad has earned a spot in the 2020 playoff season and are scheduled to face their first opponent in the Class C1 bracket on Friday, Oct. 30 when they travel to St.Paul. The third seeded Wildcats are 8-1 on the season and will kickoff with the 14th seeded Cozad Haymakers at 7 p.m.