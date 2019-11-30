Lexington, NE (68850)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. High 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.