Four teams end their seasons while the Minutemen move into B-5 district final in Alliance
LEXINGTON – Boys subdistrict basketball comes to a close and four teams will take a seat for the rest of the post season while one team continues to the district finals.
The Cozad Haymakers laid their season to rest in the C1-11 subdistrict tournament with a loss to the Chase County Longhorns, 38-59, and the Hi-Line Bulls closed their season with a loss to the Amherst Broncos in the Class C2-10 tournament, 43-78. Overton dropped their game in the Class D1-9 subdistrict bracket with Southern Valley, 34-66, while S-E-M went 1-1 in the Class D2-9 subdistrict; they defeated the Southwest Roughriders, 66-44, but fell to the Loomis Wolves, 62-87. Lexington also tallied one win and one loss this week, putting away a win on the Northwest Vikings, 76-51, before taking a loss to the Hastings Tigers in overtime, 61-53. The Minutemen carded into the B-5 District final on Saturday, Feb. 29 when they will travel to Alliance for some leap-year basketball.
The Cozad Haymakers kept pace with the Longhorns early in Tuesday’s game, putting 13 points on the scoreboard to Chase County’s 14 in the first quarter. Chase County began to pull away in the second quarter but the ‘Makers only trailed by five at the half, 20-25.
The game took a big turn for the Longhorns in the third quarter when they extended their lead to 16 points, scoring 19 points over Cozad’s eight. Cozad scored 10 points to Chase County’s 15 in the final eight minutes and the Haymakers’ season comes to a close with the loss, 38-59.
Amherst went to work early in their game with Hi-Line, scoring 23 points over the Bulls’ 12. Hi-Line fell back before the half, scoring 10 points to the Broncos’ 19. The Bulls had a tough game ahead of them in the second half as they trailed by 20, 22-42.
Hi-Line scored 21 points in the second half to drop further behind the Broncos, who scored 36. The Bulls fell to the Amherst boys in regulation time, 43-78, ending their season.
The Overton Eagles took a loss to the Southern Valley Eagles on Wednesday this week. Overton put up nine points in the first quarter, close behind Southern Valley’s 14. Southern Valley extended their lead to 12 points after the second, scoring 20 points over Overton’s 13. The teams took the locker rooms with Overton trailing, 22-34.
Overton’s weakest quarter came in the third when they fell behind an additional 16 points, going 2-18 with the Southern Valley boys. After a 10-14 fourth quarter, the Overton Eagles fell to Southern Valley, 34-66, ending their 2019-20 season.
The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs played two games in subdistricts this week. They started off on a high note, putting away a 66-44 win over the Southwest Roughriders before meeting with the Loomis Wolves in the D2-9 subdistrict final. The Loomis wolves overpowered the Mustangs and sent them home with a loss on Thursday, Feb. 27, 62-87. S-E-M’s season comes to a close with the loss.
The Minutemen played two subdistrict games this week. They refused to give another win to conference foes, the Northwest Vikings, and with a definitive statement in the second half of their game put away a 71-56 win.
The Minutemen went on to take on the Hastings Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Lexington held the lead for the majority of the game, taking an 18-10 lead on the Tigers at the end of the first quarter and retaining the lead at the half, 31-25.
After halftime, the Tigers began to match the orange and black, tying their third quarter effort, 13-13. The Minutemen still led by six as they went into the fourth quarter, 44-38. The Minutemen struggled to hit the net in the fourth quarter, with Eli Young’s three-pointer in the opening moments being Lexington’s only goal. The Tigers scored nine in the quarter, however, tying the game at the end of regulation time, 47-47.
Hastings gradually pulled away from the Minutemen in the overtime period, scoring 14 points over Lexington’s six. The Minutemen took the loss, 53-61.
The show isn’t over for Lexington, however, as they will hit the long road to Alliance to take the fight to the Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 29. Lexington goes into the contest ranked no. 12 with 14 wins and 11 losses; the Bulldogs are ranked no. 5 with a record of 19-6.
