Paid Advertisement
LEXINGTON — When it comes to the medical field, clear communication is key and in a community which is as diverse as Lexington, seeking health care can be intimidating if English isn’t your first language.
Plum Creek Medical Group employs eight interpreters to ensure clear communication for those who speak Spanish or Somali. The group has over 80 years of combined experience.
Dora Bojorquez speaks both English and Spanish. She has lived in the United States for 28 years calling the states of California and New Mexico home for a time before moving to Nebraska.
She has had past training and experience in medical interpreting. She has 14 years of total experience.
Laura Landa Rodriguez has 10 years of experience and speaks both English and Spanish. She was born in Mexico, but moved to the United States with her parents at the age of three, living in California until she was 15 years old.
She has lived in Nebraska for 25 years and calls the state her home.
Rodriguez is a medical assistant who also helps with interpreting.
Juisa Reyes Ramirez is a newcomer to Plum Creek Medical Group, but worked in the past at Bryan Elementary as a translator with the dual language program. She speaks both English and Spanish.
Ramirez was born in Mexico but at the age of one came to the United States with her family. She has also lived in Nebraska for 25 years.
Ramirez is also a Lexington High School alumni, graduating with the Class of 2012, she continued her studies and has her associates degree in education.
Maria Vivas speaks both English and Spanish and has lived in the United States for 26 years, 10 of which have been in Nebraska.
She has been with Plum Creek Medical for nine years and has taken accounting classes in the past.
Deka Shire is also new to Plum Creek Medical Group and offers translation in Somali for patients. She came to the United States 13 years ago in 2006. She is also relatively new to Nebraska, having lived here three years.
Shire received her high school education while living in Africa.
Angie Menchaca is a 20 year veteran with Plum Creek Medical Group, speaking English and Spanish. She has lived in the United States since she was two and has lived in Nebraska since 1995.
After finishing high school, Menchaca attended Central Community College to get her LPN license.
Gabriela Sager has been with PCMG for 12 years and speaks English and Spanish.
Veronica Granados has spent 18 years with PCMG, and also speaks English and Spanish.
Plum Creek Medical Group has two locations in Lexington and Eustis.
The Lexington clinic is located at 1103 Buffalo Bend, the phone number is 308-324-6386. Office hours are Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday: 8 – 11:30 a.m. Lunch hour appointments are available, call for scheduling.
The Eustis clinic is located on 106 E. Railroad, the phone number is 308-486-5440. The office is manned by provider Adam Dannehl on Thursdays from 8:30 – 11:15 a.m.
Plum Creek Medical Group features several physicians including,
Edward Ford, MD, Family Medicine Specialist
John Ford, MD, Family Medicine Specialist
Gregory Kloch, MD, Family Medicine Specialist
Jennifer Hunke, PA-C, Certified Physician Assistant
Melissa Hall, PA-C, Certified Physician Assistant
Adam Dannehl, PA-C, Certified Physician Assistant
Jason Dillard, PLMHP, PLADC, Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Counselor
Visiting specialists include,
Dr. Jonathan Fuller, Orthopedic Spine Specialist
Dr. Thomas Lanspa, Cardiologist
The clinic also offers a wide variety of other services. Physicals are a common service needed, especially as the school year begins. PCMG offers wellness physicals, well child checks, immigration, Department of Transportation required physicals, flight, school, sport and employment.
Outside of physicals, services include preventive care, illness, injury and disease management. In particular they provide treatment of acute illness, chronic health management, mental and behavioral health counseling, immunizations, birth control counseling, worker’s compensation, green card paperwork, lesion removals, toenail removals, vasectomies, laceration repairs, among others.
The practice which became Plum Creek Medical Group started in 1884 with Dr. Frank Rosenberg. The practice continued throughout the years, eventually being organized by Dr. P. Bryant Olsson in the early 1940s into Plum Creek Medical Group, PCMG, and it has continued to serve the area since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.