LEXINGTON — Breast cancer awareness, celebrating those who are fighting it and honoring those taken by it was at the heart of the Lexington Regional Health Center’s third annual Drink for Pink event, held at Plum Creek Market Place on Thursday, Oct. 24.
"This is a free fun night for everyone to raise awareness for breast cancer," said Brenna Bartruff, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, "October is breast cancer awareness month."
When asked specifically about awareness, Batrtruff said, "It touches so many lives, people need to be proactive, get in and get checked."
Lexington Regional Health Center has three mammographers who can help screen patients, with 75 years of combined experience. This early detection can help save lives, a mammogram can be scheduled by calling 308-324-8322.
The event keeps growing, their first year over 200 people attended the event and this year was no different. Bartruff said it is one of PCMP’s biggest events of the year.
The 100 bags prepared for the event were all handed out early but the LRHC members were also selling T-shirts to raise money.
The money donated went to the American Cancer Society.
The event was sponsored by PCMP and KRVN.
