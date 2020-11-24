Local holiday events are being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

LEXINGTON — Due to the current directed health measure requirements and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several local holiday events have been canceled.

The Light-Up Lexington Holiday parade, put on by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce in early December, will not occur this year due to the directed health measures in place.

The Lexington downtown Santa House, which normally runs throughout this time up until Christmas, has also been canceled for the same reasons.

The Lexington Area Community Choir made the decision several months ago to not hold their annual Christmas concert this year. They typically begin practice in September, but singing in closed rooms has been shown to carry an elevated risk of infection compared to other activities.

The Cozad Jaycees were forced to cancel their annual Holiday Shoppe, after discussions within the group and with local healthcare workers.

“We want to make sure we are doing what we need to do to keep our community safe and healthy. We are working on a new idea to bring a Holiday Memory to these families. If you would still like to make a monetary donation to help with that we would greatly appreciate it,” the Cozad Jaycees said in an announcement.