11. Extensive water damage to Cozad High School library after roof was damaged during the storm

Top 20 local news stories of 2019 Part 2-CHS library

Extensive water damage to Cozad High School library after wind storm

Cozad High School’s library received extensive water damage which was caused by a wind storm on Sunday, Aug. 11. Books and shelving had to be moved so the area could be completely cleaned.

Read the full story here

12. Lex marching band earns overall champion at Links competition

Top 20 local news stories of 2019 Part 2-LHS marching band Links

LHS Band Overall Champions at Links

The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band brought home eight awards from the Links Competition.

Read the full story here

13. Orscheln’s new 38,000 square foot facility planning to open in 2020

Top 20 local news stories of 2019 Part 2-Orschelns

Orschlen Building New Store in Lex

Orscheln Farm and Home is building a new 38,000 square foot facility which will be opened in 2020.

Read the full story here

14. Lexington's Carmen Montes pursues her career with Univision

Top 20 local news stories of 2019 Part 2-Carmen Montes

Carmen Montes joins Univision

Lexington native Carmen Montes joined the Oregon based Univision after spending several years in Nebraska.

Read the full story here

15. Tiffany Denker named as the new Bryan Elementary principal

Top 20 local news stories of 2019 Part 2-Denker

Bryan Elementary Gets new principal

Tiffany Denker was named as Bryan Elementary’s new principal. She worked in the school for nine years.

Read the full story here

16. Pictures from the flooding in Dawson County

Top 20 local news stories of 2019 Part 2-Flooding

Flash Flooding affects Lexington

Localized flooding impacted Lexington and Dawson County on July 8 with lasting effects beyond.

Read the full story here

17. Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band puts on a show for Lex elementary students

Top 20 local news stories of 2019 Part 2-LHS Band Performs

LHS band performs for elementaries

The LHS band took to the field to perform their marching show for the elementary students.

Read the full story here

18. Lexington Public Schools honors three long time teachers

Top 20 local news stories of 2019 Part 2-Teachers retire

Three Longtime teachers retire

Mary Bergstrom, Jeannie Homan and Ruth Seward all retired from Lexington Public Schools in 2019.

Read the full story here

19. H.V. Temple house only the third in Lexington to be added to the National Historic Registry

Top 20 local news stories of 2019 Part 2-HV Temple House

H.V. Temple House named to registry

The 1901 built H.V. Temple house was added to the National Historic Registry this year.

Read the full story here

20. Female driver dies of her injuries after morning accident

Top 20 local news stories of 2019 Part 2-Lex woman dies of injuries

Lex woman dies of injures from crash

A 65-year-old Lexington woman died of her injuries after her van struck a semi on Highway 30.

Read the full story here

Sign up for Lexch.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.