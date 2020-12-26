 Skip to main content
Top 20 local news stories of 2020 • Part 1
Top 20 local news stories of 2020 • Part 1

With only a few days left of 2020, we're revisiting some of the most popular articles of the year. These are the most-read local stories from the year.

Stay tuned for more round-ups in the coming days.

1. Alley Rose owners open “The Nautical Rose,” location at Johnson Lake

Top 20 local news stories of 2020 Pt1-Nautical Rose

Alley Rose owners open “The Nautical Rose,” location at Johnson Lake

By far the most popular story the Clipper-Herald reported on, Kearney’s Alley Rose owner opened a new branch called the Nautical Rose at the former Lakeshore Marina Bar and Grille location in May.

Read the full story here

2. 65-year Old Ainsworth man killed at feedlot

Top 20 local news stories of 2020 Pt1-Darr Feedlot

65-year Old Ainsworth man killed at feedlot

A 65-year-old Ainsworth man, Vergil Heyer, was killed at Darr Feedlot South on Tuesday Dec. 8, as he was attempting to unstrap hay bales from a trailer. Several of the bales fell and struck Heyer and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read the full story here

3. Lexington man found dead in Gravel Pit

Top 20 local news stories of 2020 Pt1-Gravel Pit

Lexington man found dead in Gravel Pit

The body of Eduardo Farias-Garcia, 24, of Lexington, was discovered floating in a sand and gravel pit south of Lexington on the morning of Sept. 14. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is still being conducted. He went missing on Labor Day weekend.

Read the full story here

4. COVID-19 shuts down Lexington Schools

Top 20 local news stories of 2020 Pt1-School Close

COVID-19 shuts down Lexington Schools

Lexington Public Schools made the decision to extend the closure of all campuses until May 1, due to the COVID-19 virus. The district had shut down school in late March due to the threat of the virus spreading further throughout the community.

Read the full story here

5. LHS principal Kyle Hoehner retires

Top 20 local news stories of 2020 Pt1-Hoehner

LHS principal Kyle Hoehner retires

Kyle Hoehner, principal of Lexington High School since 2010, made the decision to retire in the spring. He had been the athletic director and assistant principal prior. He helped guide the school to record high graduation levels, 93 percent in the 2018-19 year.

Read the full story here

6. LPS Requires masks for the fall semester

Top 20 local news stories of 2020 Pt1-LPS Mask

LPS Requires masks for the fall semester

The Lexington Public Schools board made the decision to require masks be worn at school by students and staff in the fall semester. The decision was challenged by some and supported by others in the community. Issues with masks are as widespread as the virus.

Read the full story here

7. Cozad impacted by winds up to 75 mph

Top 20 local news stories of 2020 Pt1-Cozad Wind

Cozad impacted by winds up to 75 mph

A thunderstorm complex, causing winds up to 75 mph, tore through Cozad during the evening of July 9. Damage was widespread throughout the community with multiple trees of all sizes downed, roofs damaged and even a camper flipped on its roof.

Read the full story here

8. Man killed at Johnson Lake outlet

Top 20 local news stories of 2020 Pt1-Johnson Lake Death

Man killed at Johnson Lake outlet

Juan Gonzalez, 38, was killed after his vehicle plunged off the outlet bridge into the water below during the evening of June 27. According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol appeared to be a factor in Gonzalez’s death.

Read the full story here

9. Dawson County Hits 600 COVID-19 cases

Top 20 local news stories of 2020 Pt1-600 Cases

Dawson County Hits 600 COVID-19 cases

In early May, Dawson County recorded 600 total cases, which at the time was more than several counties with far larger populations. A surge of cases in the spring had affected several counties with meatpacking plants, like Hall, Dakota and Dawson.

Read the full story here

10. LPS Food staff serve 800 meals a day

Top 20 local news stories of 2020 Pt1-LPS Food Staff

LPS Food staff serve 800 meals a day

After schools had been closed down, the Lexington Public Schools food staff continued to provide meals to families in need. This continued into the spring and by April, the staff were serving over 800 meals per day. Both breakfast and lunch were provided.

Read the full story here
