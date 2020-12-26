Top 20 local news stories of 2020 • Part 1

With only a few days left of 2020, we're revisiting some of the most popular articles of the year. These are the most-read local stories from the year.
Stay tuned for more round-ups in the coming days.
1. Alley Rose owners open “The Nautical Rose,” location at Johnson Lake
2. 65-year Old Ainsworth man killed at feedlot
3. Lexington man found dead in Gravel Pit
4. COVID-19 shuts down Lexington Schools
5. LHS principal Kyle Hoehner retires
6. LPS Requires masks for the fall semester
7. Cozad impacted by winds up to 75 mph
8. Man killed at Johnson Lake outlet
9. Dawson County Hits 600 COVID-19 cases
10. LPS Food staff serve 800 meals a day
