LEXINGTON — The eastbound lane of I-80 at Lexington will open soon.
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, "NDOT District 4 Grand Island has announced I-80 is ready for traffic. I-80 will be opened at Lexington for eastbound travel from Lexington East first. As traffic clears and we ensure an open road for traffic at Lexington/Darr - NP East will follow. Expect congestion. Please be patient, share the road and travel safely."
Highway 30 Eastbound will be opened as well in unison with the interstate.
