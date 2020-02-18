Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&