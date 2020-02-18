Commissioners deny tax request from NPPD
LEXINGTON — Dawson County was in the process of upgrading their road graders and wheel loaders during the commissioners meeting on Friday, Feb. 14.
The county was looking to replace two road graders and one loader, two bids from Nebraska Machinery Company and Murphy Tractor were opened Friday morning by County Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen.
The Nebraska Machinery bid for the road graders totaled $464,505 with a trade in of a Cat 140H and John Deere 770D. The John Deere bid totaled $464,000 with a trade in of the same machines.
In loader bids, Nebraska Machinery’s totaled $191,870 with a trade in for a Cat 938G. Murphy’s totaled $161,000 with a trade in for the same Cat.
The commissioners were informed there would be a $3,000 credit for each if all three John Deere machines were purchased. The commissioners voted to accept the bids from Murphy Tractor, which totaled $616,000.
The county is also looking to replace the pickup of the emergency manager Brian Woldt. Woldt presented a bid from Pony Express in Gothenburg for a 2020 Chevrolet, but this discussion was tabled due to an issue with how bids were requested.
In more vehicle news, RYDE Transit director of transport Charles McGraw appeared before the commissioners for approval of the county’s local funding of RYDE.
McGraw said RYDE’s budget was slightly higher this year due to employee wage changes, but the increase is divided between all the different entities they seek funding from.
RYDE’s route through Lexington to North Platte is continuing, with one bus going through Farnam to pick up passengers. Buses also are in Cozad two days a week, McGraw said.
The amount RYDE was asking from Dawson County totaled $34,950, a $925 increase from their request in 2019.
“I think it has been a good service,” Commissioner Dean Kugler said before making a motion to approve the funding. The rest of the commissioners voted for approval as well.
There were three different special designated liquor license requests from local breweries and a winery.
Commissioner Bill Stewart explained Mac’s Creek Winery is holding an event on March 28 from 12-5 p.m. and is inviting several area breweries and wineries to attend. Stewart said he spoke with the McFarlands and said they, “run a tight show.”
License requests came from Pals Brewing Company, of North Platte; Canyon Lakes Brewing Company, of Johnson Lake and Three Brothers Vineyard, of Farnam. All three were approved.
During the board of equalization meeting there was a tax correction request from Nebraska Public Power District for a parcel of land on the south side of the Cozad I-80 overpass, which is used for storage, said County Assessor John Moore.
Moore said NPPD did not turn in any special application and was of the opinion the request should not be approved.
The commissioners discussed this and decided to treat the situation the same way they treat Jeffrey Island, owned by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.
The commissioners voted to deny the tax correction request. A correction for a parcel owned by Cozad Child Care was approved.
The commissioners also approved vehicle tax exemptions requests, the exempt property list can be viewed in the Sept. 11, 2019 newspaper issue.
