Kevin Amphone, 24, of Lexington died Monday, March 23 in Lexington. A visitation was held Friday, March 27 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Current CDC guidelines will be observed during this time, please refer to reynoldslovefuneralhome.com for information. Cremation will take place following the visitation and burial will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
