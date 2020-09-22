Online fundraiser to support Gina Mittelsteadt

Growing up in Lexington on West 8th St. we had our neighborhood friends. Gina Mittelsteadt Stombaugh Gerken is a part of those childhood memories. Now, 50 odd years later we find the world is in crisis, and so is the Mittelsteadt family. Gina was diagnosed with breast cancer, underwent surgery and went into remission. During her annual appointment, Gina asked about a pain under her ribs and was told that it was probably muscular. Unfortunately, tests revealed the unexpected, that the cancer was back with a vengeance. Gina has been diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer and it is now in her lungs.

“Gina has always been fun and always has dressed nice. Sporting fun jewelry and clothes. I just started working for a company called Origami Owl. They have a ‘Force for Good’ program that includes giving back to the community. That’s when I found out we could make different unique looks,” said Lisa Burkey Roti.

This fundraiser will have daily giveaways, with a $50, $75, and $100 shopping spree. There will be different looks including a featured “Gina” look and a “LHS Class of ‘84” look. Any look you would like to create will also be included.

For more information about how you can help during this difficult time for Gina and her family, contact Lisa Burkey Roti at 402-570-0732 or email origamiowlearthbeads1966@gmail.com.

Thank you for your time and support!