LEXINGTON — Children are not the only ones with a wish list this time of year, so does the Lexington Regional Health Center Auxiliary. Yet, instead of waiting for Santa to deliver, they work for it through their annual bake sale.
On Dec. 23 the Auxiliary held their bake sale to raise money for their wish list, which consists of items which could be used throughout the hospital.
Auxiliary president Pat Samway said earlier this year they purchased a new obstetrician stretcher and the previous year, new screening equipment. Money from the bake sale goes toward these purchases.
The Auxiliary members are the ones who bake all the goods sold and they did not last long this year. When the event opened at 9 a.m. there were around six tables full of food and other items. By 10 a.m., they were down to two tables.
“LRHC is always appreciative of the donation,” Samway said, “We have very loyal members and employees.”
In the past the bake sale has raised around $600. The decision about where the funds will go this year will be decided at the next Auxilary meeting.
According to the LRHC website, “the Auxiliary is a hospital organization that demonstrates hospital core values, and manages the hospital gift shop the “Corner Cupboard”. In addition, they perform various tasks including delivering patient mail, watering patients’ flowers, paying for and delivering the local newspaper.”
The Auxiliary also participates in fundraising projects organized by the members. The funds from these projects are used to purchase equipment for the hospital. Members also assist with hospital health fairs and health screenings.
If you are interested in volunteering please contact Jim Hain at (308) 324- 8637.
