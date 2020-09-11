Great Western Bank welcomes Eric Zimbelman as a new business banker

LEXINGTON — Great Western Bank (GWB) is pleased to welcome Eric Zimbelman as a Business Banker for the Lexington, NE market.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska Kearney, Zimbelman earned a bachelor’s degree of Science in Agribusiness and later furthered his education by attending Ag Lending School. Zimbelman has more than five years of experience in the financial services industry. He began his career as a teller but has spent the past four and a half years as a loan officer in St. Paul, as well as Ansley.
“I am very pleased that Eric has joined the Great Western Bank team in Lexington,” said Earl Lindeman, Market President. “His background in production agriculture and banking, combined with his knowledge of the Dawson County business community, will enable him to effectively meet the banking needs of agricultural producers and business owners in the area. Eric has demonstrated his commitment to the communities he has lived and worked in previously and will be an asset to the Lexington area as well.”
As a native of Dawson County, Zimbelman recently moved back with his wife and two daughters. Having spent three years as a board member of the Broken Bow Chamber, he looks forward to becoming involved in the community once again.
“My family and I are glad to be back in Dawson County where I am originally from,” said Zimbelman. “I am excited for this journey and opportunity to be part of such a great team at Great Western Bank and work in such a wonderful community.”
About Great Western Bank
Great Western Bank is a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western services its customers through more than 170 branches located in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. Great Western Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB). To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!