Swedes knock off Malcolm at State

LINCOLN – Lady Swede fans rocked the Pinnacle Bank Arena as Gothenburg took on the Malcolm Clippers on Wednesday, Nov. 2 for the quarterfinals during the State tournament.

The lady Swedes had a heavy worry on their mind in the form of lady Clipper freshman outside attacker Halle Dolliver with a season high of 534 kills. The Swedes proved that their strategy to contain Dolliver’s attacks worked well as they won the match.

It was no means an easy win for the Swedes as they struggled to stay ahead in the third set and failed to sweep the Clippers.

The Swedes won the bout 25 to 21, 25 to 21, 21- 25 and 25 to 20.

In the first set, the lady Swedes took a five to one lead that did not last long as the Clippers made a comeback to go up by one. Down 10 to 13, the Swedes took a timeout to shake off the errors and regroup. The timeout helped as the Swedes came back to tie the score at 14. Lady Swede Clara Evert smacked down a kill for another tie at 18. The Clippers made back to back errors as the lady Swedes went ahead by two. The Clippers took a time out as the Swedes pushed closer to 25. Lady Swede Aubrey O’Hare sent the game to match point with an ace. A mighty block from Swede Kara Waskowiak and O’Hare gave the Swedes the set win.

The start of the second set had the Swedes making two back to back hitting errors as the Clippers took the lead five to one. The Clippers gave the Swedes two easy points with back to back attack errors. Lady Swede Evert gave Gothenburg a three point lead after serving an ace that skimmed the top of net and landed untouched by the Clippers. Up by five, the Swede lead dropped fast as the Clippers made a four point run to comeback 13 to 15. The Swedes came out of their own timeout to go up 22 to 16. Reaching for the seven point lead, lady Swede O’Hare and Madison Smith put up a big block for the point. The score was 24 to 21 in the Swedes favor as Evert ended the set with a kill off the Clipper block.

Set three started the same as set two for the Swedes as they fell one to five. It wasn’t until the middle of the set that the lady Swedes fought back and took the lead 12 to nine. The lady Clippers showed their dominance on the court as they went up 18 to 17. The lady Swedes took a timeout as the Clippers went up 22 to 19. It was a long set for the lady Swedes as the Clippers showed no mercy as they took set three 25 to 21.

It was rally time for the Swedes in set four as they fought to end the game. The beginning of the set had both teams taking the lead point by point until it was tied at five. After finding their rhythm, the Swedes went up 13 to 10. Swede O’Hare swiped a huge kill off the Clipper block. The Clippers came back to tie the score at 13. Swede Strauser served the Clippers a few hard serves that sent the Swedes up 18 to 15. The Clippers called for a timeout before they fell too far behind. Swede O’Hare showed no mercy behind the serving line with an ace to give the Swedes a four point lead. The Swedes went up by four after Smith slammed down a kill. With the score 21 to 16, lady Swede Waskowiak swiped a tip kill off the fingertips of the Clipper block. After a lady Swede timeout, Swede setter Ashlyn Richeson sent over a dump for the kill and to set the score at 23 to 20. A key play came from Swede Waskowiak and O’Hare as they shut down a Clipper attack with a huge block to set the game at match point. The Swedes took the win after a Clipper attacker sent the ball out of bounds.

Leading the Swedes in kills was Evert with 13, O’Hare had nine, Waskowiak and Smith each had seven.

At the serving line, lady Swede Strauser and O’Hare had three aces each.

On defense, lady Swede Emily Cornwell had 22 digs and Evert had 14.

Setting up the ball for Swede kills was Richeson with 40 assists.

Swede history was made today as the win comes as Gothenburg’s first ever program win at the State tournament.

The lady Swedes look to the Semi-finals on Friday, Nov. 4 at 1pm against North Bend Central at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.