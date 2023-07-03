The timing of this entry is going to seem strange because I’ve missed the anniversary date by over a month. However, after recently seeing my total number of tornadoes I’ve seen as a chaser jump up to ten (read the postscript at the end), I have been reflecting on what it took to get to this point.

Prior to my first chase season in 2018, I took around a year and a half to dive into severe weather, tornadoes and how they are formed. I wanted to be somewhat prepared before I put myself in harm’s way.

I remember one of the first videos I stumbled upon during my search was about the May 31, 2013 El-Reno, Okla., tornado. This tornado is infamous in the storm chasing community because it is the first one to directly kill storm chasers.

Tim Samaras, was among those killed, along with his son, Paul Samaras, and Tim’s chase partner, Carl Young.

Anyone who had a cable package that included the Discovery Channel back in 2007 may have seen Tim and the TWISTEX team on the reality television show, Storm Chasers.

But Tim was more than just a face on TV, he was a widely respected storm chaser in the community and a self taught engineer who designed and built his own weather probes to deployed them in the path of tornadoes in order to gain scientific insight into the inner workings of a tornado.

That Tim and the TWISTEX team were among the first to be killed by a tornado was a dark moment for the entire storm chasing community. Illinois based chaser Skip Talbot said it was the day storm chasing lost its innocence.

I threw myself into learning about this tornado and why some of the most experienced storm chasers in the field were killed by this tornado.

Severe weather had been in the forecast for days prior to May 31, 2013.

A nearly stationary front was draped from southwest to northeast through central Oklahoma, with a dryline mixing eastward into portions of west central and southwest Oklahoma by mid afternoon.

During the heat of the day, extreme instability developed ahead of the dryline and south of the frontal boundary, placing Oklahoma City in a very volatile severe weather environment.

Storms erupted near the dryline-front intersection by late afternoon. These storms quickly became severe with strong mid level rotation.

Every chaser and their dog had descended on the community of El Reno, Okla., around 20 miles west of the Oklahoma City metro area, as it appeared to be ground zero for storms.

Prior to 6 p.m., one of the southern storms had begun to take on vigorous mid-level rotation and chaser’s noted a large rotating wall cloud at the base.

At 6:03 p.m., the El Reno tornado touched down and it immediately took on a violent multi-vortex structure. When it began to move something was wrong.

Most tornadoes move from the southwest to the northeast, following the mean direction of the parent supercell. This tornado began to move southeast, toward what is traditionally a safe place to observe tornadoes.

Chasers all along the path were forced to scatter. Another dangerous characteristic of this tornado was the fact that the strong tornadic winds extended well beyond the visible funnel, which wasn’t always in the center of the overall tornadic circulation.

There is a rule of thumb in storm chasing, if you find yourself faced with a tornado, take a second to observe it. Find a fixed landmark and watch the motion, if it passes left or right of that fixed point, the location should be safe.

However, if the tornado does not appear to have any motion, you are likely in the path and need to execute your escape route.

Another dangerous characteristic the El Reno tornado demonstrated was that it grew rapidly in size. From 6:05 p.m. to 6:10 p.m., the width of the tornado doubled from 0.6 miles to 1.2 miles wide. Many chasers taken off guard by the odd direction of the tornado also had to deal with its rapid expansion.

Eventually the tornado would grow to 2.6 miles wide, the largest tornado ever recorded. (As an interesting aside, prior to 2013, the widest tornado on record was the 2004 Hallam, Nebraska F4 at 2.5 miles).

As if to exponentially add to the danger, the El Reno tornado also showed a penchant for rapid changes in speed. Around 6:19 p.m., the twister doubled in speed from 25 mph to 50 mph in five minutes.

The parent supercell itself also took on high precipitation characteristics. This is when rain is wrapped around the rear flank downdraft and often hides the tornado. HP supercells command my full respect if I am chasing.

The true size of the tornado confused onlookers by its mammoth proportions containing orbiting sub vortices larger than average tornadoes and its expansive transparent to translucent outer circulation.

Tim Samaras and the TWISTEX team had approached the El Reno tornado from the north and were shadowing it. Samaras often took this route to deploy scientific probes in front of tornadoes.

However, something was about to go terribly wrong.

The El Reno changed direction again, shifting from a easterly course, to northeast. Buried in the rain, this change was almost imperceptible, until it was too late.

The TWISTEX crew was likely attempting to ride out the worst of the storm along the side of the road when a powerful sub-vortex embedded in the parent tornado swept over their position. Their vehicle was tossed and rolled five times.

All three were killed.

The El Reno tornado would continue northeast and then stall over I-40, looping back over its own path until it shrank and dissipated at 6:42 p.m.

In addition to the three TWISTEX members, the tornado killed five other people, including local resident Richard Henderson, who had decided to follow the storm.

A makeshift memorial near the site where the TWISTEX crew was later replaced by a granite permanent memorial, crowdfunded by chasers.

In 2022, while returning from a trip to Waco, Texas, an unexpected health emergency forced me to take my partner, Emaly, to a hospital in Moore, Okla., where she was treated for several days.

Needing a break from the sights and sounds of the hospital, I decided to travel to the TWISTEX memorial to see it for myself.

I have what you might call a storm chasing history bucket list. There are several communities that have been impacted by violent tornadoes in the past that I hope to visit.

Back in 2018, while returning from Wichita, Kan., I journeyed out west to visit Greensburg, Kan., which had nearly been wiped off the map by an EF-5 tornado in May 2007.

Driving out west of the Oklahoma City metro area, I began to see road signs that were familiar from researching the storm. I drove south and was able to find the memorial, at the corner to two gravel roads near El Reno.

Looking around at the rural Oklahoma farmland, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was at some type of crime scene.

I looked up at the sky, bright blue on a fall day in 2022, and tried to picture what the acne must have looked like on that fateful day in 2013.

It was touching to see the memorial in person. Others before me had left mementos, such as coins, plastic flowers, notes and in one case, an unopened can of Coors Light.

(One item that made me smile was a mug with a red Husker “N” on the side, given that area is the heart of Oklahoma Sooner territory.)

Even though I never knew these men, I still felt it appropriate to leave something of mine behind, a glass camera filter, as a way to honor their memory and make a personal pledge to never forget the lessons surrounding their death.

The next day I was also able to travel a short distance south into Norman, Okla., and see the headquarters of the Storm Prediction Center.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is tasked with forecasting the risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the contiguous United States. It issues convective outlooks, mesoscale discussions, and watches as a part of this process.

During the spring and summer, I read the outlooks from the SPC daily, so it felt good to finally see the location where all of this invaluable information comes from.

Having recently just had my best chase to date, witnessing five tornadoes in one day, I felt it was appropriate to pause and take a moment to remember how I got here and to keep the hard earned and in the El Reno case, tragic, lessons close at mind.

Postscript: The National Weather Service — Cheyenne station released an updated map of the track of nine tornadoes that touched down between Chugwater, Wyo. and Gering during the evening of Friday, June 23.

After I reviewed a sped up version of footage I recorded south of Gering, I noted an area of enhanced rotation but the base was covered in rain. However, I wondered if there was another tornado hidden in there.

Checking against the time and location I am now certain I saw a sixth tornado on June 23, having previously confirmed five others. I believe the tornado that was hidden by the rain was the ninth and final EF-1 of the evening that caused damage along Highway 92.

This brings the total number of tornadoes I have seen as a storm chaser up to 10, I wondered if I would ever get into the double digits, but it’s amazing what one cyclical tornado producing supercell can do.