NORTH PLATTE — The State Highway Commission will hold the District 6 Program Hearing and Highway Commission meeting Friday, Aug. 25, at 8:30 a.m. CST at the Holiday Inn Express in North Platte.

Visit ndot.info/AUG23HCM to join the meeting via WebEx online and enter v2mPr4m9JRS (82677469 from phones and video systems) when prompted.

If you have questions, please contact Sarah Soula at 402-479-4871 or sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.

NDOT will make every reasonable accommodation to provide accessible meeting materials for all persons unable to participate by virtual means. Appropriate provisions for persons without internet access or persons with limited language proficiency will be made if the department is notified.

If you have a letter you would like read into the public record, please email to sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.