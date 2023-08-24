Veterans will take center stage during the final day of the Nebraska State Fair, Monday, Sept. 4.

“We moved Veterans Day to Labor Day after getting feedback from many vets last year,” said Karli Schulz, entertainment and events director. “They told us loud and clear they wanted this event on a day most people had off and could come and take part in the celebration, as well as take advantage of the services offered to veterans this day.”

Veterans Day at the fair will kick off at 10 a.m. on the grass west of the Nebraska Building with an Army National Guard helicopter display, weather permitting. The display will allow the public to take an up-close look at various helicopters and military vehicles.

The Veterans Day program will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Heartland Events Center. Local veteran Ed Meedel will host the service, which will feature guest speaker Maj. Gen. Wendy K. Johnson of the Air National Guard. Capt. Zachary Brueningsen will offer the invocation and benediction.

Also at the events center, the 28-foot Mobile Veterans Unit will be on hand to provide information about resources available to all Nebraskan veterans.

Throughout the day, veterans from Central Community College will mingle with the crowds around the fairgrounds. Stop and thank a veteran.

With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” the Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25-Sept. 4 in Grand Island. For more information, go to statefair.org.